Casters reveals real reasons behind cancellation of iQOO BGMI India League 2024

In an unfortunate twist of events, the iQOO BGMI India League 2024 was called off after the participating teams faced multiple technical problems at the Noida Indoor Stadium. It was planned to be held from February 22 to 24 with a total of 16 teams. The total cash prize money for the three-day event was ₹40 lakh, of which ₹16 lakh was earmarked for the winning club.

BGMI casters revealed the real issues that led to the tournament's cancellation. In their latest vlogs and Instagram broadcasts, Ocean Sharma and Spero, said that players were facing audio, ping, and internet issues on the first day. The organizer then canceled the first day and then decided to hold the BGMI competition on the second and third days.

On day two, the ping and internet issues were less severe, but players were still facing audio issues. The first match of the India League kicked off at around 6:45 pm. GodLike Esports pulled off a spectacular 19-point Chicken Dinner in that first encounter. After that, the participants held a meeting as they faced similar difficulties in the first match. The organizers could not resolve those difficulties, and they ultimately decided to cancel the tournament.

Organizers apologize to fans for iQOO BGMI India League's cancellation

The event organizers apologized to fans after the BGMI India League 2024 was called off on February 23. In the official statement, They said:

"Dear Fans, It is a matter of extreme regret that we had to call off the iQOO India League last night. We were facing persistent network and audio connectivity issues and despite our partner's and our best efforts, we were unable to find a stable solution. After careful consideration and being respectful of everyone's time we had to take the hard decision of calling off the League with a heavy heart."

iQOO India League teams

These were the 16 participating clubs in the event:

Entity Gaming Team Soul Team Tamilas Medal Esports Team XSpark Blind Esports Hydra Esports OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Enigma Gaming Gods Reign Skulltz Esports GodLike Esports Revenant Esports FS Esports Carnival Gaming

The prize money will be distributed equally among these teams, which means that each club will receive ₹2.5 lakh. With the unfortunate cancellation of the India League, these teams will now concentrate on the Skyesports Champions Series 2024. The Semifinals of this tournament is set to commence from February 28.