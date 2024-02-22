Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 semifinals: All 24 teams, dates, and more

The Semifinals of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 commences on February 28 with 24 teams. The organizer has given direct tickets for six teams to participate in this phase. The 18 remaining teams have been selected from the recently concluded quarterfinals. This semifinal phase will run across six days and wrap up on March 4, with the top 16 teams moving to the next phase.

The quarterfinals featured two groups of 16 teams each. The top nine BGMI squads from each group have registered their places in the semifinals. While the six teams from the Skyesports Rankings have been invited directly. These 24 teams will be seeded into three groups and contest in a round-robin structure.

The six-day-long Grand Finals is planned from March 5 to 10, where the 16 finalists will collide with each other in 30 matches. The organizer has not announced whether the Finale will be online or offline.

Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals teams

Expand Tweet

These 24 clubs will take part in the semifinals:

Qualified teams

Entity Gaming Team XSpark OR Esports WSB Gaming CS Esports Hydra Official Enigma Gaming Dragon Esports Medal Esports Big Brother Esports Team Tamilas Aerobotz OST Esports Reckoning Esports Team 8Bit Windgod Chemin Esports Marcos Gaming

Invited teams

Team Soul Blind Esports Revenant Esports Orangutan Gaming Gods Reign GodLike Esports

Skyesports has not yet unveiled the total prize money for the Champions Series 2024. The previous edition, held in June 2023, had a prize pool of ₹25 lakh and was clinched by Blind Esports. Team Soul and Team Insane were the second- and third-best squads, respectively.

Interestingly, the former Blind Esports roster has recently joined Team Soul, while the former Team Insane's roster has joined Blind Esports. These organizations, with their new lineups, will aim to acquire a podium in the upcoming edition of the Champions Series as well.

Quarterfinals overview

Expand Tweet

Entity Gaming was the top performer in Group A of the quarterfinals after showcasing their scintillating performances. The Saumraj-led squad is currently in its peak form. Team XSpark and OR Esports were also impressive with their fine teamwork in the previous phase.

In Group B, Big Brother and Team Tamilas were the top two best performers. Aerobotz also did their job perfectly and ensured their tickets for the semifinals. While Marcos and Chemin somehow earned their spots in the upcoming round of the BGMI Champions Series 2024.