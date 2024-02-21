Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Quarterfinals Group B: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals, and more

The Quarterfinals of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 have concluded. Group B featured 12 matches, with the top nine teams advancing to the Semifinals. Big Brother Esports were the star performers, scoring 116 points, including 67 finishes. They displayed their consistency throughout the phase and also secured one Chicken Dinner.

Team Tamilas claimed the second spot with 114 points after exhibiting their emphatic run in the group. The side earned two Chicken Dinners and 67 kills. They were the second team after Big Brother Esports to score over 100 points in 12 games in the Group B Quarterfinals.

Aerobotz Esports ranked third with 89 points, including 55 kills. The lineup has presented an improved performance in their last six matches, sealing a place in the next stage. OST Esports were behind them in fourth position with 87 points.

Qualified teams for Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals

Here are the nine BGMI squads that have made it to the Semifinals from Group B:

Big Brother Esports Team Tamilas Aerobotz OST Esports Reckoning Esports Team 8Bit Windgod Chemin Esports Marcos Gaming

Reckoning Esports, led by BGMI star Punk, were fifth with 79 points. The experienced squad had an average start to the Quarterfinals, accumulating 30 points on Day 1. The club kicked off the second day with a Chicken Dinner and managed to secure a spot in the Skyesports Champions Series Semifinals.

Team 8Bit claimed the sixth spot with 78 points, 51 of which came from kills. Windgod registered the seventh position after making a fine comeback in the eighth match of this phase. Chemin Esports and Marcos Gaming somehow sealed their places in the next stage after coming eighth and ninth, respectively, in the Quarterfinals.

The top nine teams from Group A have already secured their spots in the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals.

Eliminated teams from Skyesports Champions Series 2024

Here are the bottom seven teams that failed to advance to the Semifinals:

Reven Esports FS Esports Team Zero Velocity Gaming Alibaba Raiders TWOB Team Navii

Despite winning two matches, Reven Esports failed to reach the Semifinals. They scored 63 points, including 33 kills, and ranked 10th in the overall standings. FS Esports, an experienced side, ended their campaign in 11th position with 61 points.

Team Zero, which features popular player Tanmay "ScoutOp" Singh, were also unable to make it to the BGMI Champions Series Semifinals. They clinched one Chicken Dinner but collected only 60 points in their 12 matches. Velocity Gaming and Alibaba Raiders also fared poorly in the event. Team Navii finished in the last place with 18 points.