Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024: Dates, format, invited teams, how to register, and more

Skyesports has announced the format and dates of its upcoming event, BGMI Champions Series 2024. The registration for the Open Qualifiers began on February 5 through the discord channel of Skyesports. The Semifinals phase of the tournament will kick off on February 28. A total of 24 teams will be seen contesting for the 16 seats in the Grand Finals, which is scheduled from March 5 to 10.

The organiser has also invited six BGMI clubs directly to the Semifinals based on their Skyesports rankings. The top 18 teams from the initial stage will seize their spots in the Semifinals. The prize pool of the tournament has not been announced yet by the company.

Invited teams in Semifinals of Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024

Here are the six teams that have been invited to the Semifinals:

Blind Esports Team Soul Revenant Esports Orangutan Gaming Gods Reign GodLike Esports

How to register for Open Qualifiers

Step 1 - Read the rule book and registration guidelines of the event carefully. They are available on Discord.

Step 2 - Take note of the egistration format:

TEAM NAME :

TEAM TAG :

Mention athletes your four players’ discord channels

Step 3 - Be aware of registration If you registered with Incorrect format or wrong/invalid discord mention, your registration will be rejected.

Step 4 - Once registration is completed, check the ⁠Discord-confirmed-teams channel for successful registration, In case you got rejected, register again with the proper format (Step 2).

Step 5 - After successful registration, you will get a role to access the Google form in ⁠gform-link channel on Discord.

Step 6 - Fill the Google form for the final step of registration.

Step 7 - After Successful registration of gform, be active on Discord. The admin will verify every registration and share the final confirmed team list via mail or a Discord announcement one by one.

Skyesports has also mentioned that the 15-point scoring system will be used in the upcoming BGMI Champions Series. The company has not yet revealed the dates for the Open Qualifiers.

The 2023 edition of the Champions Series, held from June 9 to 18, was conquered by Blind Esports. However, the winning roster of that tournament has recently been signed by Team Soul. The Manya-led squad was also the winner of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 last year.

The current lineup of Blind Esports was part of Team Insane during the previous edition of the BGMI Champions Series 2023 and the third best performer there. Orangutan and Revenant were fifth and eighth last year.

Gods Reign has recently recruited the former Gladiators Esports squad, who came ninth in the previous edition. GodLike Esports ranked 12th after their average performance there.