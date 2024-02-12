Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Quarterfinals Group A: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals, and more

Group A of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Quarterfinals played 12 matches, with the top nine teams moving to the Semifinals. Entity Gaming was the top performer with 110 points. The star-studded lineup showcased their consistency throughout and entered the next phase. They claimed two chicken Dinners and 69 eliminations in this process.

Team XSpark clinched second spot with 85 points. The club made a comeback on Day 2, claiming 57 points in their last six matches. The squad was 12th with 28 points after Day 1, but their splendid performances today propelled them to second in the overall standings.

This article will cover more details about the Group A matches on Day 2 of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024.

Qualified teams for Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals

Here are the nine teams from Group A that qualified for the Semifinals:

Entity Gaming Team XSpark OR Esports WSB Gaming CS Esports Hydra Official Enigma Gaming Dragon Esports Medal Esports

OR Esports secured third place with 79 points, including 48 kills. The Robin-led lineup made a strong comeback today and earned 59 points in their last six matches. The club ensured two Chicken Dinners and jumped from 14th to third on the scoreboard.

CS Esports came fifth with 77 points and two Chicken Dinners in the table. The side played brilliantly on both days and made it to the Semifinals. Hydra Officials finished sixth with 75 points, including 49 frags.

Enigma Gaming finished seventh with 72 points. Dragon Esports also made a great comeback today and placed eighth with 71 points. Medal Esports, led by BGMI pro Paradox, somehow secured their position in the Semifinals as they came ninth with 68 points on the overall scoreboard.

Forever Esports, led by Owais, fell short by only four points and failed to ensure their seat in the Semifinals. The squad gained only 64 points in their 12 games and finished 10th. Global Esports, led by BGMI veteran Mavi, also missed out on a spot in the next stage as they came 11th with 59 points.

Despite securing a Chicken Dinner, Gujarat Tigers finished 12th with 58 points. Hyderabad Hydras finished 13th with 57 points, including 37 kills. Celsius Esports and Autobotz ended up in 15th and 16th places with 42 and 41 points respectively.