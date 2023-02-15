"Currently not shifting": BGMI e-athlete Neyo reveals plans on playing New State Mobile

Former TEAM iNSANE member and BGMI esports player Naman "Neyo" was recently live-streaming scrims via his YouTube channel when a fan asked him why he doesn't participate in New State LAN alongside Team SouL player Sahil "Omega" Jakhar.

The BGMI star repeated the fan's question at the timestamp of 2:11:57 when he replied:

"Firstly, I have board examinations, so I cannot go out. Besides, we (Team SouL members) are currently not shifting to New State. Only AkshaT and Hector are trying (New State Mobile). If it goes well for them, it's fine; otherwise, they will also return to (playing) BGMI. They know what is important for them."

After mentioning AkshaT and Hector's plans to grind for New State LAN events, Neyo also claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India players like Hector are doing well in the New State Mobile scene:

"You can also observe that BGMI teams are winning LAN and trophies there (referring to Team XO). Hector is being awarded MVP, and people are calling him a hacker. So, if we join (the New State scene), won't we do well, too? The older (New State Mobile) players are not doing anything great, and the newer ones are excelling."

Neyo also talked about other subjects while interacting with his fans during his live stream.

"We would have surely bagged the BGIS trophy" - Neyo on trophies he would have won if BGMI was not banned

While Neyo was answering his fans' questions, he was asked about the trophies and number of subscribers he would have received if Battlegrounds Mobile India had never been banned. He said:

"If the game were still here, then BGIS would have been happening right now. We would have surely bagged the trophy of BGIS, right? And what was the other question about? Subs? I can say that I would have been closer to hitting 300K comfortably. In that case, I would have focused more and would have been told to focus more. Then, would have surely hit 300K by now, i.e., mid of February."

Previously, Neyo had also talked about his goals if Battlegrounds Mobile India is eventually unbanned:

"The first thing I would want to do is lift an official trophy. After that, I would want my team to have a winning streak. I would not want to miss any major tournaments."

For those unaware, Neyo left TEAM iNSANE and was expected to join SouL, but the announcement was never made public. However, he has already played multiple ongoing third-party tournaments and scrims besides Team SouL members.

