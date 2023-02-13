"One can only hope" - GodLike's star player Jonathan on BGMI's ban reversal

The uncertainty surrounding BGMI's return has left fans curious, as everyone expects Krafton to make an announcement soon. Recently, Jonathan "Jonathan Gaming" Amaral, GodLike's superstar e-athlete, also spoke about Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban reversal during one of his streams.

Suggesting that no one in the gaming community knows a thing about the unban date, the BGMI star asked his fans to avoid any rumors or leaks for the time being. Here are Jonathan's exact words:

"No one knows the proper date. Even when someone assures you that the game is coming today, tomorrow, or whatever, do not believe them. You should wait (for the game). Even I am expecting some [sic]. I will start playing whenever the game becomes available."

Hoping for BGMI to make a comeback soon, Jonathan further added:

"Many are claiming that it will return, and I guess even Krafton also recently gave an official statement. In my opinion, from what I have heard, let's hope for the best. Fingers crossed. One can only hope that game returns as soon as possible."

For those unaware, Krafton CEO Chang Han Kim said the company has been trying to bring the game back to the market during a Q&A session of the FY2022 earnings call. Emphasizing the impact of Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban on Krafton's revenues in 2022, Kim expected "there will be additional and significant growth" after BGMI's return. Readers can find the complete report here.

BGMI star Jonathan reveals the best LAN tournaments he played in his career

As Jonathan talked about the Battlegrounds Mobile India unban, he also revealed that he is missing the game's competitive scene and eagerly waiting for the ban reversal to happen soon. Jonathan said:

"I am waiting. Personally, I am eagerly waiting. Because the tournaments, be it LAN tournaments or online tournaments, Man, I am missing it."

Apart from missing the tournaments, Jonathan spoke about the best LAN events he played at in his career. The Battlegrounds Mobile India star revealed:

"For me, the best LAN tournament that I have played? The first one will be the one I played from Entity. The second one will be the BGMS (BGMI Masters Series), held recently and at the next level. Then, the third one will be the tournament we played in Malaysia, where we came fifth. It will be followed by the one we played from TSM, i.e., TSM Entity, where we were fifth. So, we came fifth twice in the World League (PUBG Mobile event)."

Jonathan is currently more focused on streaming on YouTube as Battlegrounds Mobile India is still blocked.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

