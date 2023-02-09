Is BGMI getting unbanned in India? Krafton CEO drops major hint about game's future

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans were left in shock when the game was banned on July 28, 2022, which was the second time that Krafton Inc's battle royale title received yet another ban. Previously, the global title PUBG Mobile was banned along with several other Chinese applications and games.

The game was banned by the Indian Government under Section 69A of the IT Act. This news shook the gaming community as many competitive players and content creators were unable to pursue their careers. Since then, however, various news and rumors have been in discussion regarding the game's comeback in India.

Krafton CEO drops major hint about BGMI unban in the region

Krafton recently released a statement in its financial report where it stated that it is taking all necessary measures to bring the game back to the country at the earliest. The statement quoted:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

Now, an Instagram Page called esportsnews_boy has claimed that BGMI will be back soon this year. The post features a comment from Krafton CEO CH Kim, which states:

"We are expecting that BGMI will be banned this year, the service suspension will be resolved and if it is unbanned, we are again expecting great growth."

The privacy and national security of the people were cited as the key drivers for Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the gaming title was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000. Here's what it says:

"Where the Central Government or any of its officer specially authorised by it in this behalf is satisfied that it is necessary or expedient so to do, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above, it may subject to the provisions of sub-section (2) for reasons to be recorded in writing, by order, direct any agency of the Government or intermediary to block for access by the public or cause to be blocked for access by the public any information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted in any computer resource."

The news is expected to boost the morale of BGMI players across the country. Meanwhile, Krafton has promised to enhance the esports and gaming scene in the region with high prize pool tournaments and events.

