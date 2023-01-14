Fact check: Are BGMI 2.4 release dates on the internet real?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans are eagerly waiting for the title to return to the country's Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The game was banned on 28 July 2022 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

Krafton has released various statements regarding BGMI's official comeback. However, it has not confirmed any return date for the game.

Various new updates have been released for PUBG Mobile, and many players also want them for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Fans have come across several websites claiming to know when the 2.4 version of the game will arrive.

This article examines the authenticity of the BGMI 2.4 release dates available on the internet.

BGMI 2.4 release dates on the internet are fake

Krafton has not officially released any news related to the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.4. Hence, any website or YouTube channel claiming to know the exact launch date for this game version is misleading and fake.

Fans are advised to only trust the official Krafton/BGMI website and social media handles when it comes to any news about a release date. They should not trust any leaks or rumors that don't come from a credible source.

Krafton's latest statement regarding BGMI's return came recently when the company announced that its officials are in talks with government authorities to lift the ban. It read:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

However, various popular content creators have promised BGMI fans that the game will surely make a comeback in the country. Based on their assurances, players can keep their hopes high and wait for officials to release the game as soon as possible.

Top features of PUBG Mobile 2.4

Listed below are the top features of PUBG Mobile 2.4 that BGMI players will have to wait for some time to see in the game:

1) PUBG Mobile x Bruce Lee collab

The PUBG Mobile x Bruce Lee collaboration introduces a special themed mode and many other events in the game. Here are some of its main highlights:

Many Martial Arts Arenas will appear in the themed mode matches. While some Arenas will be time-limited, others can be accessed at all times.

Back For Honor is a 1v1 duel between a recalled player and his original killer. The winner of the duel will be handsomely rewarded.

A new two-seater bike, Dancing Lion (found only in the crate in the middle of the Martial Arts Arena), is making its way to the game. It can be stored in the backpack and used multiple times.

A new weapon, the Explosive Bow, is also coming to the game.

A new item, called the Grappling Hook, can be shot at a target to pull yourself toward it.

New items, called Blessing Lanterns and Blessing Kites, can be found in different urban cities and above Martial Arts Arenas. Players can destroy these crates to get their hands on the supplies.

2) Metro Royale Updates:

The introduction of a new map

Addition of Ziplines and Stairs

Launch of new NPC enemies and bosses for PvE experience.

The forthcoming map introduces four fresh, sellable items: Biological Sample, Processor (GPU), Lens, and Gold Piles.

The availability of an enhanced resistance for the advanced armor toward damage from explosive attacks.

A significant upgrade for the essential inventory capacity (capacity will be 30 now).

Android users can find the download link for the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update here.

Poll : 0 votes