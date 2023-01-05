Fact Check: Will BGMI get the latest 2.4 update like PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is all set to receive the 2.4 update for global users. The new update will feature many amazing features and additions to the game, making the overall gameplay more immersive.

However, Indian players are awaiting information about the release of an update to India's PUBG version, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

Thus, this article covers all the information on whether BGMI will receive a 2.4 update like PUBG Mobile.

Will Krafton release 2.4 update for BGMI like PUBG Mobile?

Currently, Krafton has not announced the 2.4 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India. This means players still need to wait for their favorite battle royale title to return on their smartphones. The developers cannot release official updates for the game as the Indian government has banned it in the country.

However, Krafton recently announced that they are in active talks with concerned authorities to unban the gaming title at the earliest. This means players might soon be able to download and play the latest updates in BGMI. Here's what was mentioned in the report:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

Gamers are advised not to download APK files from websites that offer the BGMI 2.4 version. Most of these files are fake and contain malicious viruses and other software that can tamper with the device's security settings. Players are advised to follow news related to BGMI's unban on the game's official website and social media handles.

Best new features in the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update

The PUBG Mobile 2.4 version will include many new features and in-game content, including a Bruce Lee collaboration.

New collab with Bruce Lee

With version 2.4, Krafton has partnered with the late legendary martial artist Bruce Lee. Developers will add a new theme mode to classic maps and release many other in-game items.

Here are the top features of the PUBG Mobile x Bruce Lee collaboration:

Many Martial Arts Arenas will appear in the themed mode matches. While some Arenas will be time-limited, others can be accessed at all times.

Back For Honor is a 1v1 duel between a recalled player and his original killer. The winner of the duel will be handsomely rewarded.

A new two-seater bike, Dancing Lion (found only in the crate in the middle of the Martial Arts Arena), is making its way to the game. It can be stored in the backpack and used multiple times.

A new weapon, the Explosive Bow, is also coming to the game.

A new item, called the Grappling Hook, can be shot at a target to pull yourself toward it.

New items, called Blessing Lanterns and Blessing Kites, can be found in different urban cities and above Martial Arts Arenas. Players can destroy these crates to get their hands on the supplies.

Kung Fu Steamed Bun can restore energy and health.

