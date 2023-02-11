"The first thing I would want to do is lift an official trophy": BGMI pro Neyo shares his dreams for his gaming career if the game gets unbanned

On February 10, 2023, popular BGMI esports player Naman "Neyo" was playing with his friends during a livestream on his YouTube channel. He took the opportunity to talk about the dreams he would like to pursue if and when the title gets unbanned.

Neyo mentioned that the first thing on his wishlist would be lifting a trophy in an official tournament. Following that, he would want his team to continue their winning streak.

Timestamp: 4:25

He also highlighted that he would like to play in all the major tournaments. Here's what Neyo said:

"The first thing I would want to do is lift an official trophy. After that, I would want my team to have a winning streak. I would not want to miss any major tournaments."

Considering that Neyo has a great fan following in the BGMI community, it's no shock that his remarks have garnered significant attention.

BGMI esports pro Neyo talks about his goals and plans

Neyo continued to imagine his career after the popular game is unbanned. He mentioned that he would want his team to dominate all tournaments that offer a prize pool of between 30 and 40 lakhs INR. He said:

"It doesn't matter whether we win the tournaments offering 10-15 lakhs, but the ones offering 30-40 lakhs, I would want my team to win them after dominating in the finals."

He also talked about visiting the S8UL bootcamp, which would set the tone for fierce competition.

As of now, he wants to focus on grinding and avoiding tournaments with prize pools of 20-30 thousand INR as he earns that much in a single livestream. Streaming for long stretches of time boosts his YouTube income.

Timestamp: 0:37

Later on, in the same stream, he was suggested by one of his subscribers to join the renowned talent management agency 8bit Creatives, which would massively help him in getting more views and establishing himself as a content creator. In response, the BGMI star said that he would join the agency if he ever felt the need.

Although Neyo is yet to be officially announced as a Team SouL player, he is already playing multiple ongoing third-party tournaments and scrims for the popular BGMI team.

It remains to be seen when the game will make its comeback to the Indian market, enlivening its esports scene.

