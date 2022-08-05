"Don't believe in any rumors until you get complete clarification": Skyesports' CEO Shiva Nandy on BGMI ban

It has been over a week now since BGMI was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app was delisted following the government's orders to abide by the rules in Section 69A of The Information Technology Act, 2000.

This action has elicited responses from popular esports influencers in India. Shiva Nandy recently took to his Instagram handle to upload a story where he urged fans of Battlegrounds Mobile India to refrain from believing any rumors and wait for complete clarification on the matter.

As the CEO of Skyesports, Nandy is a popular figure in the Indian gaming community. Under his leadership, the organization has successfully conducted several top-class tournaments for Battlegrounds Mobile India, Valorant, and several other games. Since Nandy is followed by a lot of players, his statement has created a buzz in the country's gaming community.

Skyesports' Shiva Nandy wants BGMI players to stay positive

Last night, Shiva Nandy uploaded a story on his popular Instagram handle where he pinned the location of a luxury hotel in Pune and wrote "Next city" on top of it. He also advised fellow BGMI players across the country to refrain from believing any rumors.

Snippet showing Skyesports' Shiva Nandy's recent Instagram story (Image via Shivamarvelnandy/Instagram)

Instilling hope in fans, he wrote that the game is yet to be banned. This highlights his belief in the game's potential return. His exact words were:

"Don't believe in any rumors until you get complete clarification. No Ban Yet."

A few days ago, the Skyesports CEO wrote about the government's decision to delist BGMI from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. He mentioned that the action was not a sudden decision but a well-thought process that took nearly five months to be implemented.

He also said that the Indian government had sent a notice to the Krafton India headquarters one week prior to the incident. Nandy added that a hint from the government made him reconsider putting down advance payments for any upcoming tournaments.

Giving hope to players and fans across the country, he remarked that since Tiktok was set to make a comeback, BGMI would return soon as well. Despite the aforementioned statements, it remains to be seen whether the game will make a comeback to the virtual stores for Indian games.

