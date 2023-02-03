"Don't like kicking the players out" - Hades about Orangutan's reluctance to sign a New State roster due to BGMI ban

Months after the BGMI ban, the situation is looking great for the Indian mobile gaming community after the success of the recent New State Pro Series LAN. Thanks to the event, several streamers have begun addressing the potential of New State Mobile's esports scene within the country.

In a recent YouTube livestream, the head of esports for Orangutan Gaming (OG), Vinay "Hades Plays" Rao, aka Hades, was asked about his organization's plans to acquire a competitive New State Mobile roster.

About 14 minutes (14:18) into the livestream, Vinay "Hades Plays" spoke about how the organization had planned to rope in a New State Mobile lineup, but eventually decided against it:

"If we had recruited anyone (for the New State Mobile roster) and then BGMI had made a return, it would have impacted the popularity of the game (New State Mobile). I don't like kicking the players out that I have signed because they become a part of the family."

Hades added:

"So, we were waiting for BGMI to return, but now we have waited longer than enough. And all the rumors I hear about, or the insiders that are coming out recently from official sources, there is a 50% chance of the game's return.

Additionally, Hades explained how Orangutan Gaming would now be focusing on its plans regarding New State Mobile's growing competitive scene.

"Our players are capable enough to shift back" - Hades on OG's players switching from BGMI to New State Mobile

Citing the absence of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Hades suggested that OG's professional players for the Krafton-backed game might switch over to New State Mobile, considering the future of India's esports scenario. Here's what Vinay "Hades Plays" said during his recent livestream (February 1, 2023):

"Our BGMI players are already grinding, and there are talks of a New State LAN happening in March, with an official one coming later. So, we are just thinking about it and haven't decided about our players focusing on grinding hard in New State. Hopefully, if they are doing well, we will continue with the New State lineup, and when BGMI returns, our players are capable enough to shift back to the game."

Hades also mentioned that the organization could potentially create a separate lineup for New State Mobile while retaining at least two players from the Battlegrounds Mobile India roster if the latter makes a sudden comeback and the former remains relevant. He further stated that if New State's popularity decreases, the entire lineup will be shifted to the Battlegrounds Mobile India roster.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

