Dynamo expresses his views on BGMI's status in India

Popular streamer Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant has given his opinion on Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) status in India.

The battle royale game has been absent from India's Google Play Store and Apple App Store for almost three months. Its ban in the country was a talking point for an extended period, but fans are gradually moving on to other games.

In a recent livestream, one of Dynamo's followers asked him about "Fake Dynamo," a series in which the YouTuber would play in random BGMI/PUBG Mobile squads without revealing his identity. He responded to the fan by calling Battlegrounds Mobile India a dead game. He said:

"The game is dead, bro! BGMI is dead."

Dynamo disappointed in BGMI developers for lack of updates on game's return

Elaborating on his comment, Dynamo highlighted how Krafton hasn't informed or updated the community regarding BGMI's ban status. He said:

"How long can you (the community) support a game? Everyone has supported so much, but the officials have barely given one or two statements since the ban."

The YouTuber said the developers are yet to provide the details of their meeting(s) with the Indian government. He added that players have not been informed of the duration of the ban or whether they should wait for the game's return.

Dynamo believes Krafton's officials are trying their best to bring the game back. However, according to him, it is their responsibility to keep the audience informed about every significant development.

The content creator didn't say much about the game's return, but his criticism of Krafton highlighted the declining chances of a comeback.

While many influencers have talked about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return, no one has been able to provide a date for its return.

Popular tech YouTuber from India, Technical Guruji, recently claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be making a return soon, adding that a date has been set for the comeback. He said during the 12th episode of his video series, WTF:

"This news (unban date) is my favorite one for today as we have all been waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return for a long time, and finally, we have a date. BGMI might make a comeback by the end of 2022 in a fresh avatar."

However, the content creator did not have a specific date for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return. He only claimed that the game would be back by the end of 2022.

As it stands, the chances of the game's return seem pretty low due to the lack of updates from any official sources.

Poll : 0 votes