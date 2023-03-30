Dynamo vs Scout: Who has better BGMI stats in 2023?

Popular gamers and streamers Aaditya "Dynamo" and Tanmay "Scout" are prominent figures in the BGMI gaming community, considered cult figures by their fans. Dynamo and Scout are also owners of successful organizations. The former is the owner of Hydra Esports, while the latter owns Team X Spark. Both have played major roles in uplifting gaming and esports in the Indian community.

Dynamo's BGMI ID and stats

Dynamo's career stats show why he is considered a BGMI legend (Image via Krafton)

Dynamo has a unique ID code of 591948701. Players can also search for the legend's profile using his IGN, H¥DRA丨DYNAMO.

As of today (March 30), Dynamo has participated in 5,522 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has managed to win Chicken Dinners in 2,061 matches (with a win ratio of 37.3%), helping his squad reach the top 10 in 4,111 matchups.

Dynamo dealt a total damage of 4009077.8 with an average damage of 726.0. He has a jaw-dropping F/D ratio of 4.24, outplaying 23,425 enemies.

He also has a commendable headshot percentage of 25.7 (with 6,028 headshots). On average, Hydra's leader survived 19.4 minutes in classic mode matches.

Dynamo's best performance was in a classic match, where he accumulated 19 eliminations, with 3,381 damage dealt.

Scout's ID and stats

Snippet showing Scout's career stats in BGMI so far (Image via Krafton)

Fans searching for Scout's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID can use the unique code 5144286984. They can also use his IGN and scprouttOP to view his profile.

Scout has taken part in 7,028 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and emerged victorious in 1,561 matches (possessing a win ratio of 22.2%). He has reached the top 10 in 3,857 matches alongside his squadmates.

The popular YouTuber has dealt a total damage of 6093007.4 with an average damage of 867.0. He has a high F/D ratio of 5.16, outplaying 36,268 enemies.

Scout also has an impressive headshot percentage of 21.1 (with 7650 headshots). On average, he lived for 12.5 minutes in every classic mode match.

Scout's best performance was in a classic match, where he managed an astonishing 29 kills, with 4,771 damage dealt in the process.

Comparison

Based on Dynamo and Scout's career stats, the latter appears to have the upper hand in TPP squad mode in terms of both K/D ratio, eliminations, and damage.

However, Dynamo's stats are better with a higher win ratio, headshot percentage, and survival. Hence, it can be said that Scout is an all-out assaulter, while Dynamo is a great sniper.

Disclaimer: The stats were considered while penning this article and are subject to change as they play more classic matches. Indian gamers must keep in mind that BGMI remains suspended due to government-levied restrictions, so they should abstain from playing it to avoid any legal repercussions.

Poll : 0 votes