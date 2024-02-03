ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 11: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Chemin Esports regained their first spot with 372 points on Day 11 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season. Team Soul and Entity are second and third with 329 and 328 points respectively. Global Esports played outstandingly to secure the fourth spot with 325 points. WSB Gaming and Revenant secured fifth and sixth places with 304 and 295 points, respectively.

Blind Esports also demonstrated their amazing teamwork today and held seventh with 290 points. GodLike Esports slipped to 14th place after their disappointing run on Day 11. OR Esports (243) and TTE (232) improved their play and will aim to do the same in their remaining three games

Day 11 highlights of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

Overall scoreboard after Day 11 of Challenge Season (Image via ESL)

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and C

Revenant Esports showcased their splendid teamwork to clinch the first match with 25 points. Team IFlicks, too, delivered magnificent showcasing to earn 18 points. Autobotz and Global Esports got 13 and 12 points for their respective names.

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and C

Blind Esports dominated the second turn and notched up a phenomenal 31-point victory. Alibaba Raiders somehow achieved 16 points, while Team Forever claimed 14 points. GodLike and Reckoning managed only one point in this round.

Match 3 - Erangel - Group A and C

Global Esports amazed everyone with their fantastic performance in the third battle and took a 29-point Chicken Dinner. Their rising BGMI player, Beast, picked up six frags. Team IFlicks, Revenant, and Gujarat Tigers accumulated 19, 18, and 15 points, respectively.

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and D

Carnival Gaming got off to an emphatic start to the day and earned a 25-point Chicken Dinner. OR Esports and Orangutan managed 22 and 15 important points, respectively. The best BGMI player of the match was Admino with five kills.

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group B and D

Chemin Esports continued to impress everyone in the event and registered a mammoth 30-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth game. Their BGMI pro, Fury, eliminated eight enemies alone there. Hydra Official achieved 19 points, while Genxfm gained 16 points.

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B and D

The last encounter of Day 11 was also won by Chemin Esports with 29 points thanks to their BGMI star Venom’s six kills. TTE and Team Prince collected 22 and 14 points, respectively. Orangtuan and Entity Gaming were knocked out of the game with no points.