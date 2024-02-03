ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 11: Teams, map schedule, and more

Day 11 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season is set to be played on February 3. It will be the penultimate day of this stage, and all the 32 participating teams will compete in three matches each. The bottom-placed teams will be looking for a turnaround in their fortunes, as there are only 16 slots for the LAN Finale in this phase.

ESL India and Nodwin will broadcast all the action from Day 11 live on their YouTube, Facebook, Rooter, and Loco platforms at 4 pm IST.

ESL BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season teams

Here are all the teams participating in the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season:

Group A

Global Esports GodLike Esports Autobotz Esports Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers WSB Gaming 4SHOT Esports Gods Reign

Group B

Chemin Esports Hydra Orangutan Carnival Gaming Medal Esports Skulltz Esports TWM Gaming TeamXSpark

Group C

Revenant Esports Reckoning Esports WindGod Esports Team Forever Alibaba Raiders Team Iflick Team Soul FS Esports

Group D

OREsports Team Together Esports Team Zero BIG BROTHER ESPORTS 8Bit Entity Gaming GENXFM Esports Team Prince

Map schedule for Day 11

The first three matches of Day 11 will be contested by teams from Groups A and C. Two of the encounters will take place on the Erangel map.

The last three matches will be played between teams from Groups B and C. Each one will be played on a different map.

Here is the map schedule for Day 11:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and C

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and C

Match 3 - Erangel - Group A and C

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and D

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group B and D

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B and D

Overall scoreboard after Day 10

Entity Gaming ended Day 10 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season at the top of the standings with 318 points. Their star player, Troye, had 43 eliminations and ranked fourth in the kill leaderboard.

Team Soul finished second with 317 points and 156 eliminations, while Chemin Esports came third with 311 points. These were the only three teams that crossed the 300-point mark.

WSB Gaming secured the fourth position with 295 points. Meanwhile, Global Esports bagged fifth place with 279 points. Their star player, Ninjaboi, claimed the first position in the kill leaderboard with 53 frags.

Seventh-placed Revenant and eighth-placed Gujarat Tigers racked up 250 and 246 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Team GodLike sealed the 12th spot with 238 points.

Team XSpark secured the 25th position with 190 points. Team Zero and Wingod finished 27th and 28th with 174 and 169 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Medal Esports ended Day 10 in the 32nd spot with 139 points. They are on the verge of elimination from the BGMI tournament.