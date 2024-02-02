ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 10: Overall standings, match-wise summary, and more

Entity Gaming remained in dominant form with 318 points following the conclusion of Day 10 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season. Team Soul was only one point behind them in the second spot. Chemin Esports and WSB grabbed 311 and 295 points, respectively. Global Esports performed superbly today and held fifth place with 279 points. Gods Reign finished sixth in the chart with 263 points.

Revenant Esports demonstrated splendid performances on Day 10 and earned seventh position with 250 points in the overall standings. Blind, Team iFlicks, and Orangutan accumulated 245, 243, and 243 points, respectively. Team GodLike secured the 12th spot with 238 points.

Day 10 results of BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season

Overall standings of Challenge Season after Day 10 (Image via ESL)

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and D

Team Godlike pulled off a stunning 20-point Chicken Dinner in the day opener. Global Esports was also phenomenal in this game, scoring 24 points. Team Prince looked brilliant and ensured 18 crucial points. Gods Reign, 8Bit, and TTE were eliminated without any points.

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and D

WSB Gaming presented a spectacular showcasing in the second battle and notched up a huge 30-point Chicken Dinner. Entity and Gods Reign claimed 22 and 18 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI pro, Shadow, clinched 12 points.

Match 3 - Erangel - Group A and D

Blind Esports was the winner of the third encounter with 24 points. Global Esports grabbed 20 points with the help of 10 kills. 4Shot and Team Prince earned 19 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and C

Moksh from Team iFlicks displayed his outstanding skills in the last zone to win the Sanhok battle with 27 points. Orangutan and Team XSpark posted 20 and 14 points respectively. Chemin Esports managed 13 points, including five frags.

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group B and C

Team Forever secured their victory in the fifth game with 30 points thanks to their BGMI rising star, Flawk. Reckoning Esports achieved 20 important points, while Team Soul added 15 points to their tally. Chemin Esports earned 14 points.

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B and C

FS Esports registered a convincing 23-point Chicken Dinner in the sixth match. Revenant Esports picked up 21 points, including 11 kills. Team Soul and Wingod accumulated 19 and 17 points respectively, in this last game of Day 10 of the BGMI Pro Series.