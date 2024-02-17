ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Soul dethroned Orangutan Gaming from the prime spot on Day 2 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals. The former has garnered 134 points, while the latter fell to second place with 132 points. Revenant Esports displayed an improved performance today and jumped to the third spot with 126 points.

Team iFlicks also exhibited a strong comeback and earned fourth place with 109 points. They seized two consecutive Chicken Dinners on Day 2. OR Esports and Entity were in sixth and seventh positions with 95 and 94 points, respectively. Carnival Gaming held 10th with 85 points, followed by Hydra Official.

This article will cover more details about the matches on Day 2 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals.

Day 2 highlights and overall scoreboard of ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals

Team Soul ranks first after Pro Series Finals Day 2 (Image via ESL)

Match 7 - Erangel

Carnival Gaming pulled off a splendid 23-point victory in the day opener. Blind Esports also had a brilliant start and scored 21 points with the help of 13 kills. Team Soul snatched 20 points from this game thanks to Manya’s six eliminations.

Match 8 - Miramar

Revenant Esports won their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Pro Series Finals with 27 points. AKop led Orangutan Gaming to grab 21 important points. Entity, Chemin, and Team Forever earned 12 points each. The star player of the match was AKop, who took six frags.

Match 9 - Erangel

Gods Reign finally made a much-needed comeback in the ninth game of the Finals and registered their first Chicken Dinner with 23 crucial points. Carnival Gaming demonstrated their phenomenal performance to claim 16 points. Hydra Official clinched 15 points, while Global and Gujarat Tigers got 11 points each.

Pro Series Finals overall scoreboard after 12 matches (Image via ESL)

Match 10 - Sanhok

Team iFlicks grabbed their second Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Pro Series Finals with 22 points. WSB Gaming also performed well and gained 19 points. Revenant Esports, Chemin, and Global ensured 16, 12, and 10 points respectively.

Match 11 - Vikendi

Team iFlicks achieved the back-to-back second Chicken Dinners with 29 points. Team Soul showcased their magnificent teamwork and added 21 points to their tally. Team Forever and OR Esports gained 13 points each. BGMI star Admino was the top individual player of the game with six frags.

Match 12 - Erangel

The end game belonged to Revenant Esports, who conquered a 27-point Chicken Dinner. Team Soul once again played fabulously and grabbed 22 points. Team iFlicks had another lucrative match as they garnered 17 points.