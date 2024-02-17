ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals Day 2: Teams, map schedule, how to watch, and Day 1 results 

Day 2 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals is scheduled to take place on February 17. A total of 16 teams will battle it out in six matches. Orangutan claimed the first position at the end of Day 1. OR Esports and Team Soul finished second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, giants like Global Esports and Gods Reign struggled immensely.

Day 2 will be important for all teams, especially those who struggled in their first six matches of the finals stage. They must try to climb up the rankings in the overall table.

ESL has made the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals exciting for participants by announcing a cash prize of ₹2500 for every kill in this stage. There is also a prize reward of ₹50,000 for every Chicken Dinner.

Orangutan secured ₹2.1 lakh in prize money on Day 1 as they won two matches and secured 44 kills in six matches.

ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals teams

Here are the 16 teams competing in the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals:

Chemin Esports Global Esports Team Soul Entity Gaming Revenant Esports Team IFlicks WSB Gaming Gods Reign Blind Esports Orangutan Gaming Gujarat Tigers Carnival Gaming Team Forever OR Esports Hydra Officials Genxfm Esports

Map schedule/order for Day 2 and how to watch

Day 2 will commence at 3:30 pm IST, with the first encounter set on the Erangel map. You can catch the action live on the YouTube and Facebook channels of ESL India and Nodwin Gaming.

Here is the map-wise schedule for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:15 pm

Match 3 - Erangel - 5:10 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - 5:55 pm

Match 5 - Vikendi - 6:50 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - 7:35 pm

Grand Finals Day 1 results

As mentioned earlier, Orangutan finished Day 1 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals in first place with 85 points. They also claimed two Chicken Dinners.

OR Esports secured the second spot with 62 points, followed by Team Soul in third place. Blind Esports held fourth place with 56 points, 32 of which came from eliminations.

Entity Gaming, Team Forever, and Revenant had an average opening day and scored 47, 47, and 46 points respectively. Carnival Gaming, led by BGMI veteran Omega, earned 41 points.

Global Esports, Genxfm, and Gods Reign stumbled on Day 1, finishing in the bottom three in the overall standings.