ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals Day 3: Teams, map schedule, and Day 2 results 

The third and final day of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals will be February 18, where 16 finalists will engage one another in six games. The day will be full of excitement, as these squads will try their hardest to clinch the title. Team Soul holds the prime position on the overall leaderboard after Day 2.

To ensure intense competition, the organizer will offer ₹2,500 to the killer every time a player is eliminated in the LAN Finals. Several teams played aggressively in the first two days. and it's worth noting that Orangutan has got the most eliminations (69) so far in the competition.

ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals teams

Expand Tweet

These are the 16 participants that are contesting in the Finale;

Chemin Esports Global Esports Team Soul Entity Gaming Revenant Esports Team IFlicks WSB Gaming Gods Reign Blind Esports Orangutan Gaming Gujarat Tigers Carnival Gaming Team Forever OR Esports Hydra Officials Genxfm Esports

Day 3 schedule

Starting at 3:30 pm, the first game of Day 3 will be contested on Erangel. All the remaining six matches will be livestreamed on the YouTube and Facebook channels of Nodwin Gaming and ESL India at the times listed below:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:15 pm

Match 3 - Erangel - 5:10 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - 5:55 pm

Match 5 - Vikendi - 6:50 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - 7:35 pm

Overall leaderboard after Day 2

Manya-led BGMI squad Team Soul has amassed 134 points from 12 matches without getting any Chicken Dinners. The organization showed their gameplay consistency on Day 2 and managed to occupy the top spot on the overall table.

Orangutan has slipped to second rank after their mediocre performances on Day 2. However, the Ash-led team is only two points behind the table toppers.

Expand Tweet

Revenant Esports (126) secured the third position after winning two matches on Day 2. Similarly, Team iFlicks jumped to the fourth spot after clinching two Chicken Dinners on the same day.

Blind and OR Esports have 101 and 96 points, respectively. Carnival Gaming possesses 85 points, while Hydra has earned 73 points from 12 games.

Gods Reign and Global Esports are 13th and 14th in the overall table with 63 and 62 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI pro Shadow, sank to 15th place on the leaderboard after a poor Day 2.