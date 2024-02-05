ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024: Pukar explains how GodLike Mac was eliminated by blue zone despite having 18 med kits 

The one-month Challenge Season of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 concluded on Friday 4, with the 16 best teams earning their spots in the Grand Finals. The day also marked the elimination of the bottom 16 teams from this event. Fan favorite GodLike Esports was eliminated in a dramatic way that stunned everyone. Unfortunately, the club once again could not meet the expectations of fans.

The Jelly-led BGMI lineup failed to occupy their place in the LAN Finals by a single point. They secured 270 points in their 36 matches and came 17th on the overall points table. Genxfm Esports was only one point ahead and made it to the Finals.

Mac from GodLike Esports was doing a heal battle during the last few circles of the end game of the Challenge Season. The club needed only nine points in the last game to secure their place in the LAN Finals. Mac, unfortunately, was unable to survive long and was eliminated by the blue zone despite having 18 med kits. He managed to claim eight points by claiming fourth place in that match.

Pukar explained how Mac failed to survive in last game of ESL BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season

On February 4, Pukar from Entity Gaming explained the reason behind the Mac's elimination from the last game. His elimination shocked all the fans as he had enough med kits to survive for longer in that match.

Pukar said that ESL had informed each team before the start of the third week of the Challenge season that zone damage would be 1.1x in the upcoming matches. He explained that this means players can't survive in the blue zone after the sixth circle.

Mac had 18 med kits when the sixth zone arrived in that Erangel match, and there were four teams alive in the game. GodLike Esports claimed fourth place without any kills and eight position points but that was not enough to enter the top 16 of the overall standings.

Pukar also mentioned that Jelly, the IGL of GodLike, should have remembered these things that it would not be possible to do a heal battle from the sixth zone.

Expand Tweet

The organization has been struggling in the scene for a long time. The club added Jelly, Aditya, and Macto to their BGMI lineup but faced failure in this first major tournament of the year. The LAN Finals of the BGMI Pro Series 2024 will be played from February 16 to 18 in Noida.