ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 9: Teams, schedule, and more

January 28 brings the third week of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season to an end. Marking the ninth day of the competition, each team will compete in three matches. Chemin Esports, a newly formed squad, currently leads the overall scoreboard after 24 games. Some experienced teams like Soul, Gods Reign, and Revenant are also in a strong position after Day 8.

Only 12 matches are left in the four-week challenge season, and the stakes are high as only 16 teams will reach the finals. The fourth and final week will commence on February 2, 2024.

BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season participants

These are the 32 participating teams in the Challenge Season:

Group A

Global Esports GodLike Esports Autobotz Esports Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers WSB Gaming 4SHOT Esports Gods Reign

Group B

Chemin Esports Hydra Orangutan Carnival Gaming Medal Esports Skulltz Esports TWM Gaming TeamXSpark

Group C

Revenant Esports Reckoning Esports WindGod Esports Team Forever Alibaba Raiders Team Iflick Team Soul FS Esports

Group D

OREsports Team Together Esports Team Zero BIG BROTHER ESPORTS 8Bit Entity Gaming GENXFM Esports Team Prince

Map order

Day 9 will begin with an intense battle between Group C and D in the fan-favorite BGMI map, Erangel. The next two matches will also feature these two groups. The remaining games will be contested between Groups A and B:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group C and D

Match 2 - Miramar - Group C and D

Match 3 - Erangel - Group C and D

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A and B

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group A and B

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and B

Overall leaderboard after Day 8

Chemin Esports stood first with 248 points, including 86 eliminations. With a similar point tally of 248, 112 of which came from frags, Entity Gaming secured second place. Team Soul and WSB Gaming finished third and fourth with 243 and 218 points, respectively. They remain the only BGMI teams to obtain four Chicken Dinners across the 24 matches in this stage.

Gods Reign, with 217 points, finished fifth in the chart after Day 8. Revenant Esports was nipping at their heels in sixth with 213 points. Blind Esports, Gujarat Tigers, and Orangutan claimed 202, 194, and 193 points respectively. GodLike Esports, led by BGMI star Jelly, secured 185 points thanks to their 88 kills and a Chicken Dinner.

Team XSpark’s struggles continued on Day 8 as they languished in 24th with 143 points. TWM Gaming and Medal Esports stood 30th and 31st with 127 and 131 points respectively.