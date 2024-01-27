ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 7: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Soul finished Day 7 of the BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season at the top spot in the standings with 231 points. The fan-favorite team bagged four Chicken Dinners and 105 eliminations in 21 matches. Entity Gaming secured second place with 217 points, while third-placed Chemin Esports followed closely with 211 points.

WSB Gaming moved up three spots to capture fourth place with 206 points. The next three teams on the table, Gods Reign, Revenant, and Carnival, scored 192, 184, and 178 points, respectively.

Global Esports finished ninth with 177 points. Orangutan (171) and Gujarat Tigers (167) secured the 11th and 12th positions, respectively. GodLike Esports improved their performance on the day and moved to the 16th spot with 160 points.

Team Prince dropped to the 17th position with 156 points, followed by Dynamo-owned Hydra Officials. Blind Esports, led by Aadi, finished 19th with 150 points. Medal Esports, led by Paradox, was in the last spot with 92 points.

Day 7 overview of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

Expand Tweet

Match 1 - Erangel

WSB Gaming dominated the opening match of the BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 7, amassing a huge 33-point Chicken Dinner. Global Esports earned 20 crucial points, while Chemin Esports managed 19 points. Carnival Gaming scored 10 points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Orangutan Gaming, led by BGMI pro Ash, pulled off a brilliant 25-point victory in the second match. Global Esports had another spectacular game, scoring 21 points. Gods Reign played impressively to collect 20 points.

Match 3 - Erangel

Skull TZ Esports defeated 4Short in a thrilling fight in the last zone to win the third match with 22 points. GodLike Esports also put in a stunning performance and garnered 22 points. Gods Reign got 11 points from the match.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Team Soul, led by BGMI star Manya, registered an impressive 23-point victory in the Sanhok battle. Meanwhile, Team IFlick secured 22 important points. Alibaba Raiders and Revenant ensured 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Vikendi

OR Esports won the fifth match in Vikendi with 21 points, while Big Brother Esports claimed 22 points. Windgod and Team Forever captured 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Team Soul seized their fourth Chicken Dinner with 20 points in the last match of Day 7. OR Esports also had terrific performances, as they secured 21 points. Genxfm bagged 18 points in this battle.