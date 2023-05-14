"Focus on New State Mobile": Scout's advice to BGMI epsorts players

Prominent BGMI esports star and YouTuber Tanmay "Scout" Singh was playing PUBG PC and GTA V roleplay on the SOULCITY server on May 12, 2023. While switching from one title to another, he took the opportunity to lend his advice to Battlegrounds Mobile India's playerbase. He suggested that they start grinding New State Mobile if they want to grow as esports players.

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"I feel if you want to stay active on the esports scene, I will suggest you to focus on New State Mobile. This is the perfect time. No offence to New State players but BGMI players are much better in terms of game sense and skills. I am talking about the players that are already playing New State. If BGMI players grind in that game, they will do some next level sh*t."

He also added (translated from Hindi):

"So all I am saying is that... please, if you want to focus on esports, many New State tournaments are coming up. Get up and play that game."

Scout is considered a pioneer in the Indian gaming community. Hence, it is normative that his words has created a decent buzz amongst fans.

BGMI pro Scout is optimistic about the growth of New State Mobile's esports in India

Continuing on the same matter, Scout seemed worried about the esports players who have been grinding BGMI for a long time.

Timestamp: 0:49

He said (translated from Hindi):

"For us (content creators) whatever is happening it is still manageable. What will happen to those players who were grinding day and night blindy, thinking that the game will return? Just think, what's going on in their mind and how they are dealing with the situation."

He also stated that the Team X Spark players have decided to shift to New State Mobile. Scout mentioned (translated from Hindi):

"Yes, that's what I am saying. New State Mobile is insane. We are going to play New State again until there's an official stament regarding the game's (BGMI) unban."

Timestamp: 0:21

Battlegrounds Mobile India has remained banned in the Indian gaming market for almost 10 months. Several popular personalities like Mazy and Spero have also asked players to try out new games. It remains to be seen if Krafton can surprise everyone and get the title back to the digital storefronts soon.

