"For the esports people it will be a scary time": S8UL Sid states what will happen if BGMI doesn't relaunch

On May 12, 2023, Team SouL's BGMI esport manager Siddhant "Sid" Joshi held a livestream on his popular YouTube channel. During the livestream, he took the opportunity to discuss important topics related to esports and gaming.

He also offered his thoughts on the dire consequences for esports personalities if Battlegrounds Mobile India fails to make a comeback to the Indian market.

Sid's exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"If BGMI doesn't launch in India, I believe it is going to be a scary time for us... In the next five years. For the esports people it will be a scary time."

Sid also stressed the importance of learning whether the title will eventually make a comeback. According to him, this knowledge would help players and audience take actions accordingly.

He said (translated from Hindi):

"I have come to a point where I need to have the news on whether the game is coming back or it is not going to return ever. If it is known that it (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is not coming, then the audience would start shifting to other alternatives. They will try finding an another game. But as long as the hope is there, it is holding a lot of people. So let's see what happens. I have no idea."

It's going to be almost 10 months since BGMI was delisted from the virtual storefronts (Google Play Store and Apple App Store). Since then, a lot of speculations and rumors popped up in the Indian gaming community regarding the title's comeback. However, to date, millions of gamers across the country are still waiting for its return.

Sid's latest remarks on the dire consequences of the game's failure to return to the Indian market on esports players and others related to the field have already created a buzz.

S8UL Sid shares why he does not accept a salary for being Team SouL's BGMI epsorts manager

In the same livestream, Sid spoke about the irrelevancy of salary with respect to his income from S8UL. He stated (translated from Hindi):

"I am not on salary anymore. I demanded salary when I joined because from outside I had no idea how much one can earn from S8UL. Nine or ten months after my salary got irrelevant. After earning so much, I just stopped asking for it."

He then mentioned that he used to get a salary which he believed was reasonable according to the industry standards back then.

Poll : 0 votes