"I have seen people getting ₹80-90k": Sardarji reveals the salary of BGMI esports players

On April 17, prominent BGMI caster and streamer Harshdeep "Sardarji" Singh organized a reaction stream on his popular YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he commented on the average salaries of Battlegrounds Mobile India esports Tier-1 level athletes before the BR title was suspended in the country.

When a subscriber asked if BGMI esports players earn ₹50k a month, Singh refuted the claim, stating that it was currently New State Mobile esports players who received a salary of ₹50k rupees. According to him, e-athletes who have played at the Tier-1 level for a few months can earn a salary ranging from ₹80-90k. He also mentioned that he has personally witnessed players receiving that amount, but he cannot guarantee that every player earns over a lakh per month.

His exact words (translated from Hindi):

"₹50k? Nowadays, New State Mobile players are earning ₹50k. If you have played BGMI esports at the Tier-1 level for at least three or four months, you won't get less than ₹80-90 thousand anywhere. I have seen people getting ₹80-90 thousand, but I can't guarantee every player getting over a lakh rupees."

Sardarji is a prominent BGMI caster and streamer who is known to be associated with Krafton, the company that developed Battlegrounds Mobile India. As a result, his comments on the salaries of BGMI esports athletes have garnered a considerable amount of interest among fans.

BGMI caster Sardarji throws light on the increased demand for money in the Indian gaming community

Sardarji also reminisced about the time when Villager Esports used to organize scrims and tournaments with a prizepool of ₹50k. He mentioned that players previously used to complain when they missed out on getting their slots in those tournaments.

However, top BGMI esports players currently don't play seriously in events with a prizepool of around ₹2-2.5 lakh rupees as they seek larger sums of money.

His exact statements (translated from Hindi):

"There used to be a time when VE used to organize scrims and tournaments with a prizepool of ₹50k. Players used to wake till 3 am and fight for their slots. They used to whine when they failed to get a slot in those tournaments. Currently, they don't even seriously play those events that have a prizepool around ₹2-2.5 lakh."

With so much money at stake, players around the country are eagerly waiting for BGMI to make its comeback, which many hope will revitalize the Indian esports scene.

