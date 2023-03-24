"I will play scrims once the game is back": Punkk hints at his return to BGMI esports

On March 23, 2023, renowned BGMI player and streamer Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh organized a Q&A session on his popular Instagram handle. During the session, he uploaded several stories and replied to multiple questions from fans.

In a series of stories, Punkk confirmed that he is currently taking a break from playing esports. He explained that he will return to playing BGMI esports scrims either after the battle royale title is re-released in the Indian market or when Krafton announces an official tournament.

Snippet showing Punkk's latest Instagram story (Image via Instagram/ig_punkk)

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"Right now, I am on a break. However, I will play scrims once the game is back."

For those unaware, Punkk recently emerged victorious in the latest New State Mobile LAN event, and his comeback to BGMI will certainly affect the esports scene of both games.

BGMI pro Punkk unsure about his future in mobile esports, says he'll keep playing games that aren't banned

During the same Q&A session, Punkk also responded to a question about his preference between New State Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India as an esports player. He responded that he will continue to play games that stay unbanned in the Indian gaming market.

Timestamp: 0:50

Meanwhile, in another story, Punkk also replied to a follower asking him about the organization he will join after Battlegrounds Mobile India's return. However, he answered the question rather ambiguously, stating that he has no knowledge about the topic.

Punkk is widely regarded as one of the best assaulters in the game's esports While it remains to be seen which organization will eventually sign him, Team Genesis could be one of the top contenders, as Punkk already represents them in New State Mobile's esports scene.

Although Punkk is optimistic about his comeback to BGMI esports, the title remains suspended in the digital markets for now. Millions of gaming enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for its return to the virtual storefronts (Apple App Store and Google Play Store). However, it is still unknown when the battle royale will receive new updates.

Apart from answering questions on esports and gaming, he also answered a few questions related to his personal life. These answers have helped him connect with his audience after a long hiatus.

Poll : 0 votes