Global, Soul, and XSpark qualify for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Grand Finals

With the conclusion of the BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1, the eight BGMI teams have been confirmed for the Grand Finals. Popular teams like Global Esports, Soul, and XSpark managed to ensure their seats in the ultimate stage of this mega event. A total of 31 teams contested against each other in the first week of the Semifinals, which was held from June 6 to 9, 2024.

The ninth to 31st-ranked teams from the stage will fight in the Semifinals Week 2, finalizing the remaining eight finalists. The Grand Finals is slated to take place from June 28 to 30 in Hyderabad, with a humongous prize pool of ₹2 crore.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2024 Finals so far

Here are the eight finalists that have been chosen from BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1:

Global Esports Team Aaru Team XSpark Team Soul FS Esports Vasista Esports Team Tamilas Raven Esports

Global Esports demonstrated extraordinary performance and registered the first spot to their name. The Mavi-led bridge amassed 101 points in 12 matches and was the only squad to score over 100 points. Their players Beast, Slug, and NinjaBoi continued their magnificent run in the tournament.

Team Aaru mesmerized with their showcasing and captured the second rank. Team XSpark had a spectacular run on the first two days of the BGiS Semifinals Week 1. They finished third in the overall points table and will now aim to deliver the same performance in the Grand Finals.

Team Soul, a crowd-favorite club, performed decently in the Semifinalists Week 1. The Manya-led roster had found their signature form in the Wildcard stage and maintained it in this phase as well. The lineup, which won the BMPS Season 2 under the banner of Blind Esports, will now endeavor to win their second official title in a row.

FS Esports and Vasista too impressed everybody with their results, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Semifinals Week 1. Team Tamilas and Raven were seventh and eighth on the scoreboard. These eight teams will now prepare themselves for the BGIS 2024 Grand Finals.

The bottom 23 teams of the Semifinalists are gearing up for Week 2 of BGIS 2024, which is set for June 13 to 16. These teams will play 16 matches each during these four-day battles and then the best eight will be picked up from the overall rankings for the Grand Finals.