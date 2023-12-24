Goblin suddenly leaves Team Soul following departure of his teammates 

Following the departure of his teammates, Goblin has also announced that he is no longer a member of Team Soul. The news came on the night of December 23, just hours after the official departure of their other four members. On Saturday, the renowned organization announced Omega, Akshat, Hector, and Neyoo's exit.

Goblin initially planned to stay in the club despite his teammates' departure, but he abruptly decided to part ways as well.

Goblin leaves Team Soul after more than a year and a half

Goblin is no longer a member of Team Soul (Screenshot vis Goblin’s Instagram channel)

Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal came to prominence in 2021, playing under Team Insane. He wrote on his Instagram broadcast channel:

"I am no more a part of Team Soul. Thank you for always supporting me, You guys mean a lot to me."

He made headlines when he was signed by India's popular firm, Team Soul, in March 2022. The star BGMI athlete attracted everyone's attention during the inaugural edition of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) in June of the same year. He has established himself as a prominent player after performing consistently over the past few years.

He was the star of the BMPS Season 1 and the second-best player of the BMPS Season 2, which recently ended this month. However, he and his team struggled in a few major tournaments this year.

On December 23, S8UL co-owner Thug initially said on his live-stream:

"Goblin has not been released. We are speaking to him, he is with us at the bootcamp. We will do what he wants. We will be the one helping him if he doesn’t fit in permutation combination with our upcoming roster whose with we are in the talks. Goblin is a talent we can't always keep on the bench."

With the departure of Goblin, Team Soul will feature new players in their BGMI lineup. There are rumors that the organization could sign the reigning BMPS champion (Blind Esports) to their roster. However, neither organization has made an official announcement regarding this.

Former Team Soul members Omega, Hector, Akshat, and Neyoo to stick together

Omega, the former IGL of Team Soul, announced that he and his three teammates will play together in the upcoming season. However, he did not mention anything about his new organization.

These players have contested in numerous major tournaments and will aim to achieve some big feats together in the 2024 season. It will also be interesting to see whether Goblin will join them or choose to play for a different club.