GodLike, Global Esports, and Orangutan Gaming eliminated from Upthrust BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2

In a surprising turn of events, GodLike, Global Esports, and Orangutan Gaming have been eliminated from the Upthrust BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2, causing disappointment among fans. The semifinals, which were spread over five days, had 24 teams playing 20 matches each, and the outcome saw only 16 teams qualify for the next stage.

The highly anticipated finals of the ₹15,00,000 prize pool event will commence on July 9, featuring top teams battling it out over four match days. Some of the popular teams failed to perform as per their reputation and hence couldn't make it to the ultimate stage.

GodLike, Orangutan, and Global Esports' performance overview in Upthrust BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2

GodLike Esports had a promising start, securing the sixth rank by the end of the first day. However, their performance took a downturn on the second day, as they only managed to collect 15 points in four matches. This ultimately caused them to slide down to the 12th rank. The third day showed some improvement, but their growth was minimal as they climbed only one spot.

The turning point occurred on the fourth day, where they struggled and earned just seven points, plummeting further down to the 17th rank. Unfortunately, the champion squad failed to deliver on the final day as well, ultimately finishing 18th with 97 points.

As for Orangutan Gaming, although they have been performing decently since their return to BGMI, their inconsistency has prevented them from securing many titles. In this particular event, the squad never seemed to find their footing, with their highest rank reaching only 17th place. Right from the first day, they were out of contention and despite showcasing some commendable performances on the final day, they were unable to make a comeback.

Global Esports' streak of underwhelming performances persists, as once again, the team fell short of qualifying for the finals. This marks the fifth event in the past few months where they were unable to make a significant impact. Prior to this, even in prominent tournaments like Skyesports Champions Series and Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup, the squad led by Mavi failed to secure a spot in the finals.

In this particular tournament, GE's strongest performance came on the fourth day, finishing 21st. Considering that the roster is relatively new, it may take some time for them to find their footing and establish a solid foundation.

In addition, Velocity Gaming and Hyderabad Hydras were also unable to make a significant impact, resulting in their elimination from the BGMI competition as well.

