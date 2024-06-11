Popular teams like GodLike, Entity, MOGO, and Carnival Gaming failed to make it into the top eight of the BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1. A total of 23 teams have been relegated to the Semifinals Week 2, while the best eight have seized their spots in the Grand Finals. Fan-favorite clubs like Global, Soul, and XSpark were phenomenal and grabbed a spot in the ultimate round.

The second week of the Semifinals is all set to kick off on June 13 with 23 teams. Krafton will host a total of 16 matches for each team. The first to eighth-ranked teams from the total points table will progress to the Grand Finals, while the remaining will be eliminated from this BGMI contest.

MOGO, GodLike, Entity, and Carnival struggles in BGIS Semifinals Week 1

MOGO Esports, who recently signed the defending champions, ended up in ninth place in the Semifinals Week 1. The Destro-led scored 85 points in their 12 matches and unfortunately fell short by two points to make it into the top eight. The experienced crew will try their hardest to bounce back in this do-or-die Semifinals Week 2.

Hyderabad Hydras and Team 8Bit also faced challenges and finished 11th and 12th, respectively. Both the teams looked to be in good shape in previous matches but were eliminated earlier in a few games.

GodLike Esports, a crowd-favorite club, was seen struggling in their many matches during the BGIS Semifinals Week 1. The Jelly-led squad ranked 13th and couldn't win a single Chicken Dinner. The organization had struggled in its many official tournaments in the past few years. They will aim to showcase their improved performance in Week 2 and grab a spot in the Finals.

Entity Gaming, a top-tier roster led by Saumraj, faltered in the Semifinals Week 1 and came 14th in the overall rankings. The lineup, who won the BGIS 2021, will need to find their ideal form in the upcoming matches and achieve a seat in the Finals.

Carnival Gaming, who acquired the ex Soul's lineup in January this year, faltered completely in the Semifinals Week 1. The team also looked to be in strong shape during the initial stages of the BGIS 2024. The Omega-led seasoned squad has won the BMPS 2022. However, the team has not secured any major title since then. Their main goal will now be to find their momentum in the Semifinals Week 2.