GodLike, Orangutan, and Revenant XSpark fail to qualify for Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Finals

Popular clubs GodLike, Orangutan, and Revenant XSpark faced elimination from the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 after their poor performances in the Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ). A total of 16 teams participated in the stage for eight spots in the Grand Finals. These clubs had a disappointing run in the LCQ as they ended up in the bottom eight of the overall standings.

The Grand Finals of this BGMI event feature 16 teams, including the top eight teams from the Upper Bracket Finals and the top eight teams from the LCQ. The Finale was initially planned to be held offline, but it will now be played online from May 16 to 18, 2025

GodLike, Orangutan, and Revenant XSpark’s performance in Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ

Here are the overall standings of the LCQ:

Gods Reign - 201 points Alibaba Raiders - 172 points 4Merical Esports - 162 points Team Soul - 150 points Team 8Bit - 147 points Blitz Esports - 146 points Rivalry X NRI - 140 points Team Versatile - 137 points Team Genesis - 126 points Likitha Esports - 126 points Team GodLike - 121 points Orangutan - 120 points 4Ever Esports - 119 points Revenant XSpark - 110 points Original Gangsters - 103 points Team Venom - 97 points

Team GodLike had a terrible start to the LCQ as the side took only 20 points in their initial six matches. They added 27 points to their name on Day 2. The Punk-led team showed improved performances on Day 3 as they grabbed 41 points. The side earned 33 points in their last six matches of the stage. The BGMI squad ranked 11th in the overall standings with 121 points, including 73 kills.

Orangutan scored 24 points on Day 1 of the LCQ. They faltered completely on Day 2 as they earned only 11 points. They bounced back on Day 3 and accumulated 45 points in six games. The squad scored 40 points in their final six matches on Day 4. The Aaru-led team came 12th in the overall standings with 120 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Team XSpark was impressive in the Lower Bracket Finals but stumbled in the LCQ. They garnered 23 points on Day 1. The side secured only 17 points on Day 2. The lineup achieved 31 points on Day 3 and 39 points on Day 4. The Shadow-led club had a horrible run in the stage as they ended up in 14th place with 110 points.

Gods Reign, led by BGMI pro Destro, was the top performer of the LCQ. Alibaba Raiders, 4 Merical, and Team Soul also performed well there. Team Versatile, who won the BGIS 2025, finished eighth and secured their spot in the Grand Finals.

