GodLike Esports has announced the departure of Ashutosh &quot;Punkk&quot; Singh and Kaushal &quot;Simp&quot; Jaiswal from its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) roster. This decision comes after the team’s underwhelming performance at the BGMI Showdown 2025. The squad placed 13th in the tournament, failing to qualify for both the BMIC and PMGC 2025. On October 13, 2025, the organization officially bid farewell to Punkk and Simp on its social media pages:“From years of despair for us, they came as a ray of hope. Those memories of BGIS and BMPS still feel as fresh as yesterday. But sometimes, things are meant to come to an end; that’s what esports is about. We wish @ig_punkk and @simpp_bgmi nothing but the best for the future.”GodLike Esports has retained Jonathan, Admino, and Godz in its BGMI lineup. New additions to the roster are expected to be announced in the coming months as the organization prepares for the 2026 season.GodLike Esports' journey with Punkk and Simp View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGodLike Esports signed Simp in April 2024, while Punkk joined the roster in July 2024. With the duo in its lineup, the organization had strong runs in a few major tournaments. Notably, it secured a third-place finish in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024. The Punkk-led squad also finished second in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. This marked the team’s second consecutive podium finish in official tournaments.However, GodLike Esports lost momentum following BGIS 2025. The squad struggled in the BMPS 2025, finishing 24th, and performed poorly in the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025, where it placed 29th overall. In the BGMI Masters Series 2025, the team managed only a 10th-place finish.GodLike Esports' performance did not improve in the BGMI Showdown 2025, where it finished in 13th place. The team had a decent run during the Quarterfinals and Semifinals but faltered in the Grand Finals, missing an opportunity to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025.Kronten, the organization’s co-owner, has publicly apologized to fans for the disappointing showing at the BMSD and assured them that the management will make tough decisions to restore the team’s standing in the BGMI competitive scene.