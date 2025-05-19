Gods Reign officially signs BGMI star Neyo ahead of BMPS 2025

Gods Reign signed former Likitha Esports’ athlete Neyo to its BGMI roster ahead of the BMPS 2025. NinjaJod recently left the squad to join Revenant XSpark. The club emerged victorious in the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6 earlier this year but failed to perform well in the BGIS 2025. The Destro-led team hopes to improve its performance in the upcoming BMPS and secure the title.

Gods Reign is one of the most popular clubs in the BGMI scene, having performed brilliantly in many events. The organisation signed the former MOGO Esports’ lineup in November last year (2024). However, the same squad had already played for Gods Reign for around five months in early 2024, and returned to the club after playing for around six months for MOGO.

Gods Reign’s BGMI squad

DeltaPG - Parth Garg Destro - Ammar Khan Justin - Justin Nadar Neyo - Naman Adiani

On May 18, 2025, Gods Reign made an official announcement on Instagram about the inclusion of Neyo in its BGMI lineup. The organisation stated:

“He waited. He worked. He rose. And now?. Neyo has found his opportunity and he's about to make it everyone's problem. No more sidelines. No more silence. This is his shot and we Never settle. Welcome to the roster, Neyo. Let the storm begin”.

Neyo debuted in the esports scene in 2021 and joined Team Insane. After coming into the limelight by showcasing his incredible kills, he joined Team Soul in mid-2023 and gained massive popularity. He later joined Carnival Gaming in early 2024 and played for around one year under its banner. He then contested for Likitha Esports in early 2025.

Neyo will now play under the captaincy of Destro, arguably one of the greatest IGLs in the scene. He has not won any major BGMI official title so far. His main goal now will be to help Gods Reign secure the BMPS 2025 title.

Destro, DeltaPG, and Justin have been playing together for many years and have grabbed many major trophies. They had an outstanding run in 2023, winning two majors and earning second place in that year's BMPS while playing for Gladiator Esports. They will likely try to deliver excellent results this year as well.

Gods Reign showed phenomenal performances in the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 and clinched the title. However, it failed to maintain its momentum in the BGIS 2025 and was eliminated early from the event. The team will now compete in the BMPS 2025, set to commence on May 22, 2025.

