"Good roast": BGMI pro Scout reacts to Neyoo's latest criticism of him

On May 5, 2023, prominent BGMI esports superstar and YouTuber Tanmay "Scout" Singh streamed himself playing GTA V roleplay on the SOULCITY server. While playing the game with friends from the gaming community, Scout addressed Neyoo's "roast" that targeted him. Despite Neyoo's criticism of him, Scout took it in good humor and even praised him for using less abusive language and presenting his points logically.

Scout also mentioned that he would teach Neyoo how to improve his roast style when they next meet, while also claiming that his own roasting abilities were superior to Neyoo's.

His exact words (translated from Hindi):

"Good roast. I like Neyoo's new roast style... He abused less and spoke with logic, and I like this upgraded version of Neyoo. Although he did great, but can't match my style. I will always be better. There are a few things that I think he said wrong, but I will rectify those when we meet. I will tell him how to tweak words or WhatsApp him the words that he needs to say."

Scout then went on to talk about how he would invite Neyoo to his future wedding, but he joked that he currently didn't know when he was getting married.

The BGMI pro also joked that he might end up fighting against Neyoo in a boxing match if he listened to his fans, but the weight category would be an issue as he weighs much more than Neyoo.

Scout assures fans that he has a great bond with BGMI pro Mavi

Later on in the same livestream, Scout addressed rumors about his relationship with Mavi and dismissed any rumors of them having underlying issues. He clarified that they have a good personal relationship, just as they did before, but have simply parted ways in the professional field.

Scout added (translated from Hindi):

"There is no issue between me and Mavi. We have just taken different professional paths. Personally, we are just as close as we were before."

Considering that Neyoo, Mavi, and Scout are immensely popular figures in the BGMI gaming community, it is only natural that Scout's comments on Neyoo and Mavi have garnered a lot of attention.

