"If he has a fight with someone, he sorts it out with them afterwards": BGMI pro Mavi comments on Scout's nature

On April 30, 2023, renowned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports player and YouTuber Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh hosted a livestream on his YouTube channel. As he was playing the popular BR title with his in-game friend, he compared Scout's nature with his own and highlighted the difference in their mentalities.

Calling him his brother, he said Scout has his own way of sorting things out with those he has fought against in the past. Mavi also brought up the issue between Scout and GodLike Esports and highlighted how he and Jonathan roamed the city afterward.

However, Mavi mentioned that his nature differs from Scout's as he will never call someone his mate after having a scuffle with them.

Timestamp: 4:06

His exact words (translated from Hindi):

"It's Scout's way that if he has a fight with someone, he sorts it out with them afterwards, but I am not like that. Remember when Scout had an issue with GodL? He and Johnny roamed around the city even after that. His nature is like that, while I am different. I am not going to call anyone my mate after he has said something wrong about me in the past."

For those unaware, Mavi and Scout are considered amongst the most popular duos in the BGMI esports community and have millions of followers. It is, therefore, not surprising that Mavi's recent remarks on Scout have gotten fans buzzing.

BGMI star Mavi compares his nature to Scout's on livestream

Continuing on the same matter, Mavi mentioned how Scout called the BGMI players of Blind Esports (then at Global Esports) hackers but is now friends with them. Mavi said he could never do that.

Mavi then brought up the fight between them (the former members of Team X Spark) and GodLike Esports. He said that although Scout is okay with the matter now, he still cannot forget it, and it has remained that way.

He added (translated from Hindi):

"If you take the scuffle between us and GodLike Esports as an example, you will see how Scout is okay with it now. On the other hand, I have never gone and talked to them. Once I have an issue with someone, it remains like that."

Although the BGMI star asked fans to stop spamming the same issue in the chat section, it remains to be seen if they will eventually refrain from doing so.

