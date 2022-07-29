“Here we go again”: BGMI fans absolutely furious after game goes missing from Play Store

The mobile gaming world was taken by shock once again when Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was banned. It seems like history is repeating itself as almost two years ago, back in August 2020, PUBG Mobile (the global version) was banned in the country.

BGMI was removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store yesterday, 29 July 2022, at around 7:00 pm IST. Rumors of a potential ban started circulating almost immediately.

They proved to be true once the official website of the battle royale game confirmed the ban due to the order received from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Fans have taken to Twitter and other social media to express their disappointment at the current situation, with one fan saying:

Smarth Devgan @smarthdevgan

Here we go again. T1 teams representing India at Global level and in return they are banning the game. Wow.

#bgmi #ban #BGMI Government banned BGMI again ?Here we go again. T1 teams representing India at Global level and in return they are banning the game. Wow. Government banned BGMI again ? Here we go again. T1 teams representing India at Global level and in return they are banning the game. Wow.#bgmi #ban #BGMI

Enraged fans take to Twitter over BGMI's ban

Popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile was banned back in the day because of its Chinese roots. Due to India’s growing tension with the neighboring country, the government decided to ban games and mobile apps that were owned by a Chinese company.

PUBG Mobile, being Tencent company’s product was banned as a result of it. The ban on the global version negatively affected the esports industry in the country.

Krafton, a South Korean company, developed a tailor-made version of PUBG Mobile for the Indian audience, thereby resulting in the release of BGMI. The Indian version of the battle royale game was released in July 2021.

Just a year after its release, the game was banned without any premonition by the government. The cause of the ban can be traced back to a sixteen-year-old killing his mother over a PUBG row.

This led a non-government organization, PRAHAR, to file a report with the government asking the officials to ban the game as it entices violence in children. However, this is just a rumor and readers are requested to take it with a pinch of salt.

Due to the ban of the battle royale game, many fans have taken to Twitter to show how enraged they are. Many have also requested that the government unban the game due to its thriving esports ecosystem in the country.

Gajinder Singh slathia @GajinderSlathia

Govt. 2020 - Ban is here.



Bgmi 2022 - Pharaoh Update Is back.

Govt. 2022 - Ban is Back. 🥰



#bgmi #BGMI #PUBG PUBGM 2020 - Pharaoh Update is here.Govt. 2020 - Ban is here.Bgmi 2022 - Pharaoh Update Is back.Govt. 2022 - Ban is Back. 🥰 PUBGM 2020 - Pharaoh Update is here.Govt. 2020 - Ban is here.Bgmi 2022 - Pharaoh Update Is back.Govt. 2022 - Ban is Back. 🥰#bgmi #BGMI #PUBG

BOOP @Granola_dbs



Krafton left no stone unturned in conducting big tournaments with millions of prize pool!



2 team's are suppose to represent india next month, the ban wasn't needed.



#recogniseBGMIesports Gaming in india was just getting recognized, BGMI made it to TV last month.Krafton left no stone unturned in conducting big tournaments with millions of prize pool!2 team's are suppose to represent india next month, the ban wasn't needed. Gaming in india was just getting recognized, BGMI made it to TV last month.Krafton left no stone unturned in conducting big tournaments with millions of prize pool!2 team's are suppose to represent india next month, the ban wasn't needed. #recogniseBGMIesports

VasuChaturvedi.eth @VasuChaturvedi



The trickle down effects are NOT going to be good for the industry as a whole. VasuChaturvedi.eth @VasuChaturvedi If I recall correctly, they registered an Indian division with the Government at the end of last year, strange move to ban a game that is creating plenty of opportunities for players, teams and organizers. There's real people and livelihoods at stake that become casualties. (1/2) twitter.com/RishiAlwani/st… If I recall correctly, they registered an Indian division with the Government at the end of last year, strange move to ban a game that is creating plenty of opportunities for players, teams and organizers. There's real people and livelihoods at stake that become casualties. (1/2) twitter.com/RishiAlwani/st… After getting banned initially, and then revamping their entire product, pledging resources to invest in Indian gaming ecosystem. GoI has decided to once again backtrack and re-do the ban on #BGMI The trickle down effects are NOT going to be good for the industry as a whole. twitter.com/VasuChaturvedi… After getting banned initially, and then revamping their entire product, pledging resources to invest in Indian gaming ecosystem. GoI has decided to once again backtrack and re-do the ban on #BGMI? The trickle down effects are NOT going to be good for the industry as a whole. twitter.com/VasuChaturvedi…

MSK @MSKval BGMI was at the pinnacle of what an Esports title in India looked like and what other titles could aspire to become. The possible ban of BGMI will jolt the whole scene and send distrust among potential investors and the ecosystem. Needs to be addressed ASAP to mitigate damages. BGMI was at the pinnacle of what an Esports title in India looked like and what other titles could aspire to become. The possible ban of BGMI will jolt the whole scene and send distrust among potential investors and the ecosystem. Needs to be addressed ASAP to mitigate damages.

Saurabh Kumar @Saurabh19971442

ESPORTS IS GROWING DAY BY DAY

BANNING IS NOT A SOLUTION #recogniseBGMIesports DON'T BAN THE GAME BGMIESPORTS IS GROWING DAY BY DAYBANNING IS NOT A SOLUTION #BGMI DON'T BAN THE GAME BGMI ESPORTS IS GROWING DAY BY DAY BANNING IS NOT A SOLUTION #BGMI #recogniseBGMIesports https://t.co/Mr27joCfDX

Årghå Sàrkár @ArghaSa42984940

Make it improve and Do something about its privacy

But don't Ban

We can't take it

Many eSports players we have who are do their best in this game to make India proud

So, please 🥺

#battlegroundsmobileindia #bgmibanned #PMModi #bgmiremoved #BGMI Don't ban #BGMI Make it improve and Do something about its privacyBut don't BanWe can't take itMany eSports players we have who are do their best in this game to make India proudSo, please 🥺 Don't ban #BGMI Make it improve and Do something about its privacy 🔏But don't Ban We can't take it Many eSports players we have who are do their best in this game to make India proud So, please 🥺#battlegroundsmobileindia #bgmibanned #PMModi #bgmiremoved #BGMI

Shaa @iam_shaa1 @MIB_India



#BGMI #bgmiban #bgmiremoved The viewership BGMI Tournament got in TV and digital platforms is second to cricket. There is a huge potential in the ecosystem and can create big income for the Government. Banning the game is obviously not the right thing. @GoI_MeitY The viewership BGMI Tournament got in TV and digital platforms is second to cricket. There is a huge potential in the ecosystem and can create big income for the Government. Banning the game is obviously not the right thing. @GoI_MeitY @MIB_India #BGMI #bgmiban #bgmiremoved https://t.co/gAIbX3jgih

It is evident that the ban will negatively affect the esports industry in India. BGMI Masters Series 2022 was recently broadcast and was the first esports tournament that was aired on Indian television. If the ban is not lifted within two/three days, some major upcoming tournaments will have to be canceled.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far