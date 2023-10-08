"Hopefully eye opener for our BGMI players and coach": 8Bit Thug reacts to Team Soul’s elimination from BGIS 2023

In an unexpected turn, crowd-favourite Team Soul encountered hard challenges during the BGIS 2023 Semifinals and were ultimately eliminated from the competition with a disappointing note. The Omega-led squad ranked 23rd in the Semifinals. Several members from their organization as well as the BGMI community have reacted to the star-studded lineup's shocking elimination.

Co-owner of 8Bit and S8UL Esports, Animesh "8bit Thug" Agarwal, said:

I don't think we have ever been more confident of winning an event than we were of this one! Slips and misses and a flawed approach to 12 games definitely costed the tournament. At S8UL, we will be going back to the drawing board and discussing with the coach and players who had to ultimately perform."

He further talked about how this was an "eye opener," and that the "crown" must go to others:

"HOPEFULLY EYE OPENER FOR OUR PLAYERS AND COACH. Nevertheless, they have given us amazing moments as Reigning Indian Champions, but for now the crown must go to the passionate and newer players. See you guys in the next officials!"

Team Soul fails to perform in crucial Semifinals of BGIS 2023

8Bit Thug reacts to Team Soul’s poor performance in Semifinals (Image via Instagram)

The fan-favourite lineup entered the BGIS 2023 Semifinals on a confident note as they had clinched the prime spot in their group of Round 4 (Quarterfinals). But the team's performance at this crucial stage was not up to the standards they are known for. They scored only 60 points and 37 eliminations in their 12 games, which was not enough to achieve a seat in the Grand Finals.

Team Soul kicked of their Semifinals run on a slow pace, collecting 11 points in their three games on the opening day. The club demonstrated some improvement on the next day, and took 29 points. They posted 40 points on the overall scoreboard after the end of Day 2 and six matches.

It was expected that the Omega-led team would make a strong comeback on the third day, but they unfortunately faced trouble once again and could only score 14 points. On the fourth and final day of the BGIS Semifinals, they came under immense pressure and failed to deliver a good performance.

With their journey coming to an end in this grand event, the organization will now prepare themselves for the upcoming Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0, which will be held in November this year. Meanwhile, the top 16 squads from the Semifinals will now compete with one another in the BGIS Grand Finals, to be held from October 12-15.