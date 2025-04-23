How to vote for the fan-favorite BGMI player of BGIS 2025

By Gametube
Modified Apr 23, 2025 12:00 IST
BGIS 2025 Finals kicks off on April 25 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BGIS 2025 Finals kicks off on April 25, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Krafton has opened voting for the fan-favorite BGMI player of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. Fans can vote for their favourite player on Krafton India Esports' official website. The Grand Finals of the BGIS will be played from April 25 to April 27, 2025, in Kolkata, India. A total of 16 teams are gearing up to battle it out in the contest.

The total prize pool of the India Series 2025 is ₹3.2 crore, with this being the first time Krafton is hosting a BGMI event with a prize pool of over ₹3 crore. After the conclusion of several stages, these 16 finalists have been selected for the ultimate round. The winning team will take home a cash prize of ₹69.6 lakh.

How to vote for your favorite BGMI athlete

Here's how fans can choose their fan-favorite player from the 16 BGIS finalists.

  1. Visit the Krafton India Esports website.
  2. Click on the Tournament Details banner of BGIS 2025.
  3. Click on VOTE FOR FAV. PLAYER option.
  4. Click on your favorite player’s team.
  5. Select your favorite player and then click on submit

Participating teams in the Finals

  1. 4EverxRedXRoss
  2. Bot Army
  3. Cincinnati Kids
  4. FS Esports
  5. Genesis Esports
  6. GodLike Esports
  7. Hades H4K
  8. Medal Esports
  9. Orangutan
  10. Reckoning Esports
  11. Rivalry NRI
  12. SOA Esports
  13. Team Soul
  14. Team Versatile
  15. THWxNonx Esports
  16. True Rippers

Many fan-favorite players and teams have qualified for the finals. The winner will be announced on the last day of the finals. The three-day intense competition will be live-streamed on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel.

Juicy from 8Bit was the fan-favorite player of the BMPS 2024. He now plays for Cincinnati Kids. The team has qualified for the BGIS 2025 Grand Finals after performing well in the previous stages of the event. They also finished on top of the table during Semifinals Week 1.

Jonathan from GodLike Esports is also one of one of the most popular BGMI athletes in the country. His team played well in the previous stages and made it to the Grand Finals. Manya and Nakul from Team Soul, Spower from Team Versatile, Jelly from True Rippers will also be some of the top contenders for the award as they are some of the crowd favorites.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
bell-icon Manage notifications