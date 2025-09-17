How to watch BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025

By Gametube
Published Sep 17, 2025 15:24 GMT
BGMI Showdown 2025 takes place from September 18 to October 12 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BGMI Showdown 2025 will take place from September 18 to October 12 (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025 is set to commence on Thursday, September 28. A total of 48 BGMI teams will take part in this official event. The winner will advance directly to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The top eight teams from the event will compete in the Battlegrounds Mobile India International Cup 2025, which also boasts two spots for the PMGC.

Ad

Krafton has already announced the names of all 48 BGMI teams in the BMSD 2025. The Lower and Upper Brackets of the tournament feature 24 teams each. After multiple stages, 16 teams will be chosen for the Grand Finals. The event will have a ₹1 crore prize pool. All the 16 finalists will get a share of the prize pool.

When and where to watch BGMI Showdown 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

All the matches of the BMSD 2025 will be broadcast live only on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 2:45 PM IST in many languages, including Hindi and English. Each day of the event will have six matches across three maps: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Here are the dates for each stage of the event:

  • Lower Bracket - September 18 to September 21
  • Upper Bracket - September 22 to September 25
  • Quarter Finals - September 26 to September 29
  • Semifinals - October 4 to October 7
  • Survival Stage - October 8 and 9
  • Grand Finals - October 10 to 12
Ad

BGMI Showdown teams

Here are the 48 teams that will contest in the Showdown:

Upper Bracket

  1. GodLike Esports
  2. Team 8Bit
  3. True Rippers
  4. Likitha Esports
  5. Gods Omen
  6. Team AX
  7. Los Hermanos
  8. Orangutan Gaming
  9. Marcos Gaming
  10. 4TR Esports
  11. Gods Reign
  12. K9 Esports
  13. Team Soul
  14. EVOX
  15. Reckoning Esports
  16. Cincinnati Kids
  17. Medal Esports
  18. Genesis Esports
  19. Victores Sumus
  20. FS Esports
  21. NONX
  22. First Curiosity
  23. Meta Ninza
  24. Bot Army

Lower Bracket

  1. Versatile Esports
  2. Team Insane
  3. 2OP Official
  4. Alibaba Raiders
  5. Sinewy Esports
  6. Mysterious4
  7. Troy
  8. WW Esports
  9. Madkings
  10. NBE
  11. Autobotz
  12. Wyld Fangs
  13. Blitz
  14. Phoenix
  15. Gravity Esports
  16. Vasista Esports
  17. Rider Esports
  18. Streamo
  19. Genxfm Esports
  20. Altitude
  21. Revenant XSpark
  22. Team Tamilas
  23. GlitchxReborn
  24. TWOB

The best 12 performing teams from the Lower Bracket will move to the Quarter Finals. The remaining 12 teams will be eliminated from the BGMI Showdown 2025. The top 12 teams from the Upper Bracket will qualify directly for the Semifinals. The bottom 12 teams will play in the Quarter Finals.

Many of these aforementioned teams have recently participated in the BGMI Masters Series 2025, which was an offline event. K9 Esports was the winner of the tournament. Sinewy, Team Soul, True Rippers, and Revenant XSpark also had a decent run as they were in the top five. These teams will hope to maintain their momentum in the Showdown.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications