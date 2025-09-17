How to watch BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025 is set to commence on Thursday, September 28. A total of 48 BGMI teams will take part in this official event. The winner will advance directly to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The top eight teams from the event will compete in the Battlegrounds Mobile India International Cup 2025, which also boasts two spots for the PMGC.Krafton has already announced the names of all 48 BGMI teams in the BMSD 2025. The Lower and Upper Brackets of the tournament feature 24 teams each. After multiple stages, 16 teams will be chosen for the Grand Finals. The event will have a ₹1 crore prize pool. All the 16 finalists will get a share of the prize pool.When and where to watch BGMI Showdown 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAll the matches of the BMSD 2025 will be broadcast live only on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 2:45 PM IST in many languages, including Hindi and English. Each day of the event will have six matches across three maps: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.Here are the dates for each stage of the event:Lower Bracket - September 18 to September 21Upper Bracket - September 22 to September 25Quarter Finals - September 26 to September 29Semifinals - October 4 to October 7Survival Stage - October 8 and 9Grand Finals - October 10 to 12BGMI Showdown teamsHere are the 48 teams that will contest in the Showdown:Upper BracketGodLike EsportsTeam 8BitTrue RippersLikitha EsportsGods OmenTeam AXLos HermanosOrangutan GamingMarcos Gaming4TR EsportsGods ReignK9 EsportsTeam SoulEVOXReckoning EsportsCincinnati KidsMedal EsportsGenesis EsportsVictores SumusFS EsportsNONXFirst CuriosityMeta NinzaBot ArmyLower BracketVersatile EsportsTeam Insane2OP OfficialAlibaba RaidersSinewy EsportsMysterious4TroyWW EsportsMadkingsNBEAutobotzWyld FangsBlitzPhoenixGravity EsportsVasista EsportsRider EsportsStreamoGenxfm EsportsAltitudeRevenant XSparkTeam TamilasGlitchxRebornTWOBThe best 12 performing teams from the Lower Bracket will move to the Quarter Finals. The remaining 12 teams will be eliminated from the BGMI Showdown 2025. The top 12 teams from the Upper Bracket will qualify directly for the Semifinals. The bottom 12 teams will play in the Quarter Finals.Many of these aforementioned teams have recently participated in the BGMI Masters Series 2025, which was an offline event. K9 Esports was the winner of the tournament. Sinewy, Team Soul, True Rippers, and Revenant XSpark also had a decent run as they were in the top five. These teams will hope to maintain their momentum in the Showdown.