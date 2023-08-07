How to watch BGMS Season 2 League Week 1 live: Livestream, channel name for NODWIN and Star Sports BGMI tournament

The League Week 1 of The BGMS Season 2 is planned for August 7 to 10, where the 24 teams will engage with each other for a position in Super Weekend 1. The four-day contest will witness three thrilling matches daily across Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps. However, the points achieved during this round will not be included in the overall League Stage leaderboard.

The initial phase of the ongoing BGMS, Launch Week, was organized from August 4 to 6. These squads played six matches there across three days, and their earned points will be added to the overall League Stage table.

How to watch BGMS S2 League Week 1 live

Nodwin Gaming has partnered with Star Spots and Rooter for the BGMI Masters Series Season 2, which has an enormous prize pool of ₹2.1 crores. Like the inaugural edition, this event is not live-streamed on any YouTube channel. However, you can catch the entire competition live on Star Sports (in English, Hindi, and Tamil) and Rooter (Hindi) at 9:30 PM daily.

Livestream channel name

Television - Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 (9:30 PM to 12:00 PM)

Rooter app - BGMS Season 2 Nodwin x Rooter ((9:30 PM to 12:00 PM)

Schedule for League Week 1

Every day the first match will start at 9:50 PM on Erangel's map of the Battleground Mobile India game. Here is the complete map rotation for League Week 1.

Day 1 - August 7

Match 1 - Group A vs. B - Erangel (9:50 PM)

Match 2 - Group A vs. B - Miramar (10:30 PM)

Match 3 - Group B vs. C - Sanhok (11:15 PM)

Day 2 - August 8

Match 1 - Group B vs. C - Erangel (9:50 PM)

Match 2 - Group A vs. C - Miramar (10:30 PM)

Match 3 - Group A vs. C - Sanhok (11:15 PM)

Day 3 - August 9

Match 1 - Group A vs. B - Erangel (9:50 PM)

Match 2 - Group A vs. B - Sanhok (10:30 PM)

Match 3 - Group B vs. C - Miramar (11:15 PM)

Day 4 - August 10

Match 1 - Group B vs. C - Erangel (9:50 PM)

Match 2 - Group A vs. C - Sanhok (10:30 PM)

Match 3 - Group A vs. C - Erangel (11:15 PM)

Groups for League Week 1

The 24 participants have been split into three groups based on their performance in the BGMS Launch Week.

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports Oneblade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Marcos Gaming

OR Esports impressed everyone with their consistent performance during Launch Week. The Jelly-led crew grabbed the first rank there and will aim to repeat the same in their upcoming matches. Team Insane and Revenant also presented a solid start to the BGMS S2. Team Soul was fifth there, while GodLike faltered in their last three games, so they slumped to 18th rank.