How to watch BGMS Season 2: Livestream, channel, date, time, and more for new BGMI tournament

BGMI’s biggest event, BGMS Season 2, will witness 24 Indian teams battle for glory and an enormous prize of ₹2.1 crores. The 22-day-long event will see these teams take on each other for the prestigious trophy. To create more competitiveness among these participants, Nodwin Gaming has developed an interesting format for this Battle Royale tournament.

Unlike other BGMI events, BGSM Season 2 will have fewer matches across all three stages, requiring teams to play more precisely in the tournament scheduled to be held from August 4 to 27. Out of the 24 participating teams, 10 teams have made it through the Nodwin-organized Qualifier event.

When and where to watch BGMI Masters Series Season 2

The 2023 edition of the BGMI Masters Series will be televised on Star Sport 1 and 2 in Hindi, English, and Tamil. It will also be live-streamed on Nodwin Gaming’s Rooter channel in Hindi. The first matches will start at 9.30 pm IST each day.

Three matches will be played daily during the first two phases: League Stage and Playoffs, while the three-day Grand Finals will see four matches every day. The 16 best teams from the first two stages will be selected for the BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals.

Participating teams

Blind Esports Gods Reign Gladiators Esports Global Esports Orangutan Enigma Gaming Revenant Esports Team Soul Team Xspark Team 8Bit GodLike Esports Oneblade Numen Gaming Medal Esports OR Esports Entity Gaming Velocity Gaming Team Insane Team SPY Chemin Esports Lucknow Giants Marcos Gaming Team WSB True Rippers

BGMS Season 2 Casters

Suren Sundaram (Hindi)

Ocean Sharma (Hindi)

Mannu Karki (Hindi)

Amrit Gourav (Hindi)

Varun John (Hindi)

Shivansh Singh (Hindi)

Laksha Singh (Hindi)

Neeraj Sangle (English)

Arka (English)

Prabhakaran P (Tamil)

Vaadhiyaar (Tamil)

The League phase of the competition will run from August 4 to 20. The Playoffs are scheduled for August 22 and 23, while the finale is planned for August 25 to 27.

1) League Stage - August 4 to 20

Launch Week - August 4 to 6

League Week 1 - August 7 to 10

Super Weekend 1 - August 11 to 13

League Week 2 - August 14 to 17

Super Weekend 2 - August 18 to 20

2) Playoffs - August 22 and 23

3) Grand Finals - August 25 to 27

After the stupendous success of its previous edition, BGMS Season 2 is expected to garner more viewers, with BGMI teams such as GodLike Esports, Team Soul, Entity Gaming, and Team XSpark participating. The event will follow a 15-point scoring system, with the first circle awarding two points for each kill.