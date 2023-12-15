How to watch BMPS 2023 LAN Finals

The 16 best BGMI teams from India are all set to start their BMPS 2023 Finals campaign on December 15. They will play six games on Day 1 from 4:30 pm IST onwards. This second edition of the Pro Series features a total cash prize of ₹1 crore, of which ₹40 lakhs will be given to the best-performing squad of the event. A total of 18 matches will be hosted by Krafton India over the course of three days.

The publisher hosted its League Stage from November 22 to December 10, during which 96 invited teams battled in 15 games each. After a thrilling competition, these 16 finalists have seized their places in the three-day finals.

Where to watch the BMPS 2023 Finals

The Finals will be contested at the Eka Arena, Ahmedabad, with fans able to witness the action live in the stadium. The competition will also be streamed live on two platforms: YouTube and Loco (OTT). The official Krafton India Esports channel will broadcast it on both platforms at 4:30 pm IST in Hindi and English.

Hindi commentators

Mazy

Spero

Ankiiibot

English commentators

Jonny

Salty

Nekrouu

Daily match order

Krafton has scheduled the first and sixth matches in the fan-favorite Erangel map each day. While the second and fifth games are set in Miramar, the third and fourth encounters will be played in the Sanhok and Vikendi maps, respectively.

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

BMPS 2023 Grand Finals teams

These are the 16 teams competing in the Pro League Finale. These are:

Team Insane Blind Esports Growing Strong Team Soul Hydra Officials Autobotz Esports Genxfm Psyche Glitch Team XSpark Team Together Esports Revenant Esports 8BitCS Gladiators Esports Entity Gaming Numen Gaming

The League Stage witnessed a dominant performance from Team Insane, led by BGMI pro Aadi. Blind Esports, Growing Strong, and Team Soul were also in outstanding form. Hydra Officials have made it to the major finals after a long time and will be looking for a respectable spot in the BMPS.

Experienced squads like XSpark, Revenant, Gladiators, Entity, and Numen Gaming did well in the League Stage, but they will need to be more consistent in their Final matches for a podium spot. The BMPS Finale is expected to witness strong competition between these finalists.