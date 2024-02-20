How to watch iQOO BGMI India League 2024 LAN Event 

The iQOO BGMI India League LAN Event will be conducted from February 22-24 in Noida, Delhi NCR. The top 16 teams will compete across 18 games at the Noida Indoor Stadium for a cash prize pool of ₹40 lakh. The winning squad will walk away with a whopping ₹16 lakh, while the runner-up will bag ₹8 lakh in prize money. The three-day competition will adopt a 10-point scoring system.

iQOO hosted the BGMI Pro Series 2024 from January 28 to February 1, where 24 teams competed for the ultimate prize. It was played in two stages: Semifinals and Finals. 14 teams from that tournament have registered their positions in the upcoming India League. Notably, Team Soul and GodLike have been directly invited to this showdown.

When and where to watch iQOO BGMI India League LAN Event

The India League 2024 will be conducted at the Noida Indoor Stadium. To enjoy this three-day event live, fans can buy tickets from the BookMyShow website or at the venue. iQOO Esports will also broadcast this BGMI tournament live on its official YouTube channel from 4 pm onwards.

Daily map orders

Each day will feature six thrilling matches. Sanhok and Vikendi will serve as battlegrounds for a game each, while Erangel and Miramar will house two matches.

Here is the map rotation:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Participating teams in iQOO India League 2024

Here are the 16 participating teams in the India League:

Entity Gaming Team Soul Team Tamilas Medal Esports Team XSpark Blind Esports Hydra Esports OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Enigma Gaming Gods Reign Skulltz Esports GodLike Esports Revenant Esports FS Esports Carnival Gaming

Notably, the same venue saw Entity Gaming emerge victorious in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series 2024. So far, the organization has won two prominent events this month, including the iQOO BGMI Pro Series. Unsurprisingly, they will arrive as one of the favorites for the India League title.

Meanwhile, Team Soul will look to improve from their second-place finish in the ESL Pro Series. The Manya-led squad fought till the end but could not seal the trophy. Their aim will now be to seize the first rank in the upcoming competition.

GodLike and Team XSpark have been seeking a comeback for a long time. Despite the hype, neither squad qualified for the ESL Pro Series Finals. That said, both teams will have a great opportunity to reinstate their authority at the India League.