Hydra Official bids farewell to its BGMI lineup after its elimination from BGIS 2024

Popular Indian firm Hydra Official parted ways with its BGMI lineup following its elimination from the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. The club recently took part in the third round of this tournament but couldn't deliver the desired results and unfortunately, faced elimination from the competition. The lineup's performance in the last several tournaments had also been average.

Although Krafton didn't livestream the Hydra Official's matches, the organization itself revealed that its team could not make it to the next stage. As they had finished 23rd in the Grind event hosted in April 2024, the team was seeded directly in the third round. Additionally, another famous firm, Orangutan Gaming, has also been knocked out of the tournament.

Hydra Official dissolves its BGMI roster

On May 22, Hydra Official made an official announcement it through its social media pages. The club wrote;

Thank you for joining us on this rollercoaster journey and all the passion and hard work you guys have put in. Wishing you all the best for future.

The club had a disappointing run at many events this year, including the Skyesports Mobile Open, Snapdragon Pro Series, and BGIS. However, they showed promising results at some notable tournaments, like Skyesports Championship Series, Upthrust India Rising, and iQOO Pro Series. But the squad failed to win a single BGMI event in 2024.

After the departure of Starboy, the organization signed Dreams as an IGL in the lineup earlier this year in March. Despite his new addition, the side didn't perform up to the mark. The squad consisted of four players; DuoraOP, SparshOP, Spraygod, and Dreams.

Hydra Official had signed their new roster in October 2023. The firm registered 10th place in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series last year. They came sixth in the Upthrust Survivors Saga S3, held in January 2024. The side held seventh rank in both the iQOO Pro Series and the Skyesports Champions Series. They also looked impressive in the Lidoma Masters Showdown and the Upthrust India Rising, finishing fifth in both the events.

In the BGIS 2024 Round 3, Hydra Official couldn’t maintain their consistent performance in six matches and failed to finish in the top three of their group. A total of 256 teams had competed in this third round, of which only 48 advanced to the next phase. This mega BGMI event has a total prize pool of ₹2 crore.