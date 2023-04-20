"I have been asking for slots for a month for HH": iFlicks frustrated with not getting a slot in the ongoing BGMI scrims

On April 19, 2023, renowned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports coach for Hyderabad Hydras and YouTuber Nishant "iFlicks" Murlidharan took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a story to share his complaint against the ongoing slot "politics."

In the Instagram story, iFlicks mentioned how he has been asking for slots for Hyderabad Hydras from the organizers for the last month. However, his pleas have not been heard. He also stated that he had thought of not causing any controversy, but things have gone too far for him to remain silent.

His words were (translated from Hindi):

"I have been asking for slots for a month for HH. Thought of not creating any controversy, but now it's getting out of hand. They will then give dialog that they want to help in the growth of Indian esports. F**king politics."

Considering that iFlicks and Hyderabad Hydras have a huge fan following in the BGMI gaming community, it comes as no surprise that the popular coach's latest statements have garnered significant interest.

iFlicks raises voice against slot politics in the ongoing BGMI scrims

Highlighting a picture of the slot list, iFlicks mentioned that Hyderabad Hydras is an established Tier 1 organization and has reached the finals of all official events organized so far, but is not getting a slot.

Meanwhile, many players without organizations are getting slots, and some are not utilizing their allotment at all. He also pointed out how friends of popular personalities were also getting slots ahead of them.

iFlicks then elaborated on his statement (translated from Hindi):

"Hyderabad Hydras. T1 Org. All official event finalists. You name it. It is still paying salaries to the players so they can play and practice. While many are playing without an organization, some don't even have players to fill up their slots, but are getting invites. Friends of friends and high numbers are getting invites."

The BGMI coach then went on to make a sarcastic comment as he said that Hyderabad Hydras is acting with no sense by paying salaries to its players while several organizations had already disbanded their teams after BGMI's suspension.

iFlicks added (translated from Hindi):

"I think the organization is acting with no sense that it is still paying salaries to its players, trying to sustain, when multiple organizations have already disbanded their teams."

Despite the BGMI esports scene heating up with repeated controversies, the game remains suspended. It remains to be seen when the title will be reinstated on the digital storefronts of Apple and Google.

