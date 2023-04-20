"I don't know if you can call it an offer": Amit comments on giving BGMI star Maxkash an offer to join Team SouL

On April 19, 2023, Team SouL's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports coach, Amit "Amit" Dubey, held a watch-party livestream of the game's ongoing scrims. During the YouTube broadcast, he addressed Maxkash's recent statements about receiving an offer from Team SouL.

Amit explained that there had been a time when Hector had a horrible phase, failing to win 1v1 fights. As a result, the team considered moving him to the role of a fifth player. During this time, many BGMI free agents were asked to give trials, and Maxkash was one of them.

Timestamp: 0:22

Amit said (translated from Hindi):

"I don't know if you can call it an offer. But yeah, there was a time when we were looking for players as we were considering Hector to be our fifth player. He was having a horrible phase when he was constantly failing to stand in 1v1 fights and hence, we were searching for free players. Maxkash was probably a free agent back then, so we asked like we did to many others."

Considering that Amit and Maxkash have an enormous fan following in the BGMI gaming community, it is no surprise that the coach's latest comments have garnered significant interest.

BGMI star Maxkash refused to join Team SouL to stick with Owais

The entire discussion was a reply to Maxkash, who recently claimed that Amit gave him an offer to join Team SouL. He stated that he played an entire day with the performing lineup consisting of Omega, Akshat, and others. However, he did not join the team as he preferred to play with Owais.

Timestamp: 6:27

Here's what Maxkash said (translated from Hindi):

"I remember Amit calling me to play along with the performing lineup of Team SouL consisting of Omega, Akshat, and others. I didn't permanently join because I had to stick with Owais. However, I played an entire day with that lineup. Whether they acknowledge it or not, it doesn't matter, I know the truth. Also, I have no problem with the players of that team."

Although the BGMI esports scene is heating up with controversy, the game remains suspended. It remains to be seen when the title will get relisted on the digital storefronts of Apple and Google.

Poll : 0 votes