"The roles in our team are not changing": BGMI pro Hector on sticking to his previous role in Team SouL

On March 12, 2023, popular streamer and Battlegrounds Mobile India esports player Sohail "Hector" Shaikh hosted a YouTube livestream where he played BGMI with his Team SouL teammates. During the broadcast, one of Hector's subscribers asked him whether he had changed his role in esports matches.

In response, Hector said he will continue to be a support player and will not shift to the assault role. He added that while he was able to eliminate multiple enemies in the BGMI esports scrims, it would not result in him changing his role.

Hector also highlighted that the lobbies Team SouL were playing in were not tournament-standard. He revealed that he is concerned about his performance in such lobbies.

His exact words were:

"I am not an assaulter, I am still a support player. Just because I am killing a few enemies doesn't mean I am changing my role. Moreover, the lobby isn't the same as tournaments. What if I can't perform that great in tough lobbies? Then, everyone will start blaming me. Don't create such hype. The roles in our team are not changing."

With Hector and Team SouL boasting a massive fan following, it is no surprise that the streamer's latest remarks have left esports lovers buzzing.

BGMI pro Hector says Akshat is staying in Team SouL and hints at a surprise

In the same livestream, Hector dismissed rumors about his teammate Akshat leaving Team SouL. He confirmed that Akshat will continue to play for the side once BGMI returns to the Indian market.

Hector was also surprised by people's assumptions that things were wrong despite no announcement from the organization. He said:

"Obviously, he will continue. I don't know why people start assuming things on their own even when there is no official announcement from our organization."

Although Hector is optimistic about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return and playing esports with Akshat, the game remains suspended in India. Millions of players are waiting for its return to the virtual storefronts of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It is still unclear when the battle royale will get new in-game content.

