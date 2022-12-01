"I believe BGMI should be back by March": Scout shares his views on game's return

On November 30, popular BGMI player and YouTuber Tanmay "Scout" Singh livestreamed Call of Duty: Warzone II on his YouTube channel. During the 13-minute mark of his latest livestream, Scout addressed his audience regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback.

Scout talked about how there are no official updates on the matter and revealed that according to various sources in the Indian gaming community, the title might make its comeback in the virtual stores of Apple and Google by the end of January or the start of February 2023.

He said:

"I believe BGMI should be back by March."

Since Scout is followed by millions in the Indian gaming community, his comments have created a huge buzz amongst fans of the BR title.

BGMI pro player and streamer Scout comments on the gam's return and the possibility of him making a comeback to esports

Scout urged his fans to remain calm until the game made its comeback. He added that if the game fails to return within the timeframe mentioned above, it might hit virtual stores in March next year.

Timestamp: 13:00

His exact words were:

"There is no such update regarding BGMI. However, as far as I have heard from sources, the game might make its comeback by the end of January or the start of February next year. If not, then I believe it should be back by March. That's what I feel. Nothing more than that."

Scout replied positively to a question asked by a fan about his participation in esports tournaments. He said he would be back playing Battlegrounds Mobile India esports scrims and tournaments once the game is back in India.

He stated:

"Yes. Why not? I still have the competitive spirit left in me. I will definitely play."

In the same livestream, Scout also talked about his experience meeting popular YouTubers like CarryMinati, Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, and Triggered Insaan on a gaming reality show. He mentioned how everyone greeted him like a brother. However, since all of them are mentors and leaders of their respective teams, the competition will be intense.

Popular YouTuber Trakin Tech remarks on BGMI's state and possible return

In a recent video, renowned tech YouTuber Trakin Tech mentioned how the government is trying to develop an esports scene in India. Trakin revealed that officials are currently working on regulating it.

Since both BGMI and Free Fire have previously seen huge turnouts in viewership in their respective esports tournaments, the government is trying to get the games back to the Indian market. However, only time will tell whether these two battle royale games and their esports scenes will flourish again in India.

